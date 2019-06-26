Helena Bonham Carter Joins Millie Bobby Brown in Legendary's 'Enola Holmes' (Exclusive)

Harry Bradbeer is directing the adaptation of the books by Nancy Springer.

Helena Bonham Carter is joining Millie Bobby Brown in Enola Holmes, Legendary’s adventure project based on the Enola Holmes Mysteries book series by Nancy Springer.

Harry Bradbeer is directing the project, which sees Legendary producing with Brown and her sister Paige Brown via the duo’s PCMA Productions shingle. Jack Thorne wrote the script.

The series, which began with The Case of the Missing Marquess in 2006, is comprised of six books and tells the tale of Sherlock and Mycroft Holmes’ much younger sister, Enola, who turns out to be a highly capable detective in her own right. The first and fifth books in the series were nominated for Edgar Awards in 2007 and 2010, respectively.

Carter will play Enola's mother, according to sources. Alex Garcia and Ali Mendes will oversee the project for Legendary.

Carter, who was nominated for an Oscar for her performance in The King’s Speech, is best known to those of a certain age for playing Bellatrix Lestrange in the Harry Potter movies. More recent outings include Cinderella and Ocean’s Eight.

The actress, who will next be seen playing the role of Princess Margaret on Netflix’s The Crown, is repped by WME, MGMT Entertainment and Conway van Gelder Grant.