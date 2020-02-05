'Hellboy' Beers Returning with 666 Collector's Boxes

A limited amount of booze based on Mike Mignola's antihero will be available.

Last year, Oregon brewery Gigantic Brewing teamed with Dark Horse Comics to create six limited edition beers based on Mike Mignola’s Hellboy, but fans who missed their chance to sample Abe Sapien, Liz Sherman or Johann Kraus-inspired flavors have one more chance to enjoy. Well, 666 more chances, technically.

Beginning later this month, Gigantic will offer a limited edition Hellboy Collectors Box, featuring all six of the beers — Hellboy, Liz Sherman, Johann Kraus, Abe Sapien, Blood Queen and Trevor Bruttenholm — as well as 6x9 prints of the artwork Mignola and Dave Stewart created for each label, created exclusively for this release. Additionally, each box will include a taphandle magnet for each character.

Heat Vision breakdown

The boxes will be available via the Tavour.com app starting February 10 — although only users who have entered the code “hellboy” into the app’s promo screen before that date will be able to order — with remaining boxes going up for sale in the Gigantic taproom starting at noon, February 29. The boxes will be limited to 666 editions, each hand-numbered. More information about the Hellboy beers can be found at Gigantic Brewing’s website.