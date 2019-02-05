'Hellboy' to Celebrate 25 Years With Cover Artwork Collection

To celebrate the 25th anniversary of Mike Mignola’s signature creation — and take advantage of the attention directed towards the character’s return to cinema with Neil Marshall’s April reboot — Dark Horse Comics has announced Hellboy: 25 Years of Covers, a deluxe edition collecting art from Mignola, Richard Corben, Duncan Fegredo and other creators across the past quarter century.

Featuring more than 150 covers, the deluxe hardcover will include all cover artwork from the primary Hellboy series — from the debut issue of 1994’s Seed of Destruction through the final issue of 2016’s Hellboy in Hell No. 10 — as well as cover artwork from multiple related projects, including Hellboy in Mexico, Hellboy: Krampusnacht and B.P.R.D.: The Devil You Know No. 15, the upcoming final issue of the long running Hellboy spin-off, which features a Mignola Hellboy portrait.

As an additional incentive to fans, 25 Years of Covers will also feature cover artwork for multiple upcoming projects, including some as-yet-unannounced, by Mignola, Fegredo and Paolo Rivera.

Hellboy: 25 Years of Covers will be released July 3, months after the April 12 release of Marshall’s Hellboy, which returns the comic book hero on the big screen for the first time since 2008’s Hellboy II: The Golden Army. David Harbour takes the lead role in Marshall’s movie, with Mignola co-writing the script with Andrew Cosby, Christopher Golden and Aron Coleite.