'Hellboy' Creator to Explore Jack the Ripper Mythos in 'Witchfinder' Comic

“It’s been long-established that Sir Edward Grey was involved in some capacity in the investigation into the Ripper killings in 1888, and that shortly afterward he left government service for good,” teased iZombie co-creator Roberson. “But we’ve never known just what Sir Edward discovered during his investigation, or who was behind the Ripper murders in the world of Hellboy, or what happened that caused the royal Witchfinder to having a falling-out with Queen Victoria…until now, at least.”

Grey’s belief that there is a supernatural component to the Ripper’s murders puts him at odds with Scotland Yard, and into a new working partnership with American occult investigator Sara Jewell — but will the two be able to stand together against those conspiring to keep the truth hidden?

“It's an interesting time to be wandering around inside this world, playing with the styles and the architecture, the mood of time and place as seen through the Mignolaverse lens,” said Mitten, who has previously collaborated with Mignola and Roberson on the Rise of the Black Flame series. “We revisit some wonderful set pieces from Victorian London, while finding a few new ones. The terrific characters are just the icing on the cake.”

Sir Edward Grey, Witchfinder: The Reign of Darkness will launch November 27.