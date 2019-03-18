'Hellboy' Creator Writing 'Our Encounter With Evil' Graphic Novel (Exclusive)

2019 is a year in which a lot of attention is being paid to Mike Mignola’s Hellboy, and with good reason; in addition to his imminent return to the big screen with Neil Marshall’s reboot of the franchise, the demonic hero is celebrating 25 years of comic book adventures. But Hellboy is not Mignola’s only comic book character, something a new graphic novel titled Our Encounters With Evil: Adventures of Professor J.T. Meinhardt and His Assistant Mr. Knox underscores with good humor and just a little bit of monster mayhem.

The graphic novel sees Mignola re-team with British cartoonist Warwick Johnson-Cadwell for a follow-up to their 2017 comedy Mr. Higgins Comes Home. Once again, Meinhardt and Knox are investigating things that go bump in the night — not to mention other sounds, as well — with the assistance of Ms. Mary Van Sloan, vampire hunter. As before, however, what the three uncover may not be quite what it appears on first glance.

“Warwick brought an insane amount to energy and invention to Mr. Higgins Comes Home— more ideas than could ever fit into that one book — so I was thrilled when he told me he wanted to continue the adventures of Meinhardt and Knox,” Mignola told Heat Vision. As to just what kind of evil is encountered in the book? He wasn’t saying, but he did tease, “Look forward to a whole world of vampires and related monstrosities like nothing you’re even seen before.”

Our Encounters With Evil: Adventures of Professor J.T. Meinhardt and His Assistant Mr. Knox will be released Oct. 9 in comic book stores by Dark Horse Comics, with an Oct. 22 release everywhere books are sold.