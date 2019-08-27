'Hellboy' Holiday Comic Coming in December

Creator Mike Mignola will write the one-off issue, with Adam Hughes illustrating.

Two years after Mike Mignola teamed with fan-favorite artist Adam Hughes to create a special Hellboy comic book for the holidays, the two will reunite for a second installment of what may be a new seasonal tradition.

Following up on Hellboy: Krampusnacht, Mignola and Hughes will reteam for Hellboy & the B.P.R.D.: The Seven Wives Club, a new one-off issue to be released in mid-December. Mignola will write, with Hughes providing not only interior artwork but also two covers for the release. Mignola will also contribute a cover. The story will feature Hellboy attempting to help a young girl on a ghost hunt in Savannah, Georgia, but things will — of course — go wrong along the way.

“The Victorians used to read and tell ghost stories during the Christmas season,” Mignola said in a statement about the issue. “We might not be reading by candlelight these days, but I do like a good ghost story during the holiday season, especially when there are stolen cadavers, vengeful spirits, and art by Adam Hughes.” Added Hughes, “I’m dead thrilled to be collaborating with Mike again and flabbergasted as always that anyone wants to work with me twice. This one’s so spooky, I’m only drawing it during the daytime.” Hellboy & the B.P.R.D.: The Seven Wives Club is set to be released digitally and in comic book stores Dec. 11.