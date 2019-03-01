New 'Hellboy' Trailer: David Harbour Fights to Save World From Demonic Uprising

In Lionsgate's second trailer for its R-rated Hellboy reboot, saving the world from a demonic uprising is just more homework for David Harbour's endearing but fiery take on the Dark Horse Comics character.

Also starring Milla Jovovich, Ian McShane, Sasha Lane, Daniel Dae Kim and Thomas Haden Church, the film follows Harbour's demon-hero Hellboy as he fights to protect the world from an uprising of hellish monsters like himself.

The latest preview begins as something "that would end all mankind" is summoned from a brightly blazing well on a Scottish isle. As it emerges from the burning depths, Hellboy asks if the "thing, that you're worried about, did it show up?"

"Oh yes — you did," Sophie Okonedo's Lady Hatton confidently replies.

The scenes that follow capture the emotional conflict at the center of the action-driven reboot of Guillermo del Toro's two films, which starred Ron Perlman in the title role. A powerful creature of hell and a product of Trevor Bruttenholm's (Ian McShane) government organization Bureau for Paranormal Research, Hellboy is torn between his prophetic nature and the humans who nurtured him.

As he laments his existence as a "goddamn weapon," Daniel Dae Kim's Ben Daimio brushes off the demon's angst just before Milla Jovovich's medieval sorceress Nimue begins unleashing her plans for a "new eden" on the world.

But as Bruttenholm announces the fifth century sorceress' desire "to bring down the curtain on London and the world" with an army of terrifyingly intimidating creatures from hell, Harbour's demonic demon-fighter reveals he just wants "a prophecy with more relatable stakes."

In its final moments, the more than two-minute trailer offers a glimpse at the dynamic between Hellboy and his team, including Kim's B.P.R.D. member-turned-jaguar and Sasha Lane's magically-abled Alice Monaghan as they raise some hell to save the world.

Adapted from Mike Mignola’s comics of the same name, Hellboy was directed by Neil Marshall and written by Andrew Cosby. The film hits theaters on April 12.