Spyglass' 'Hellraiser' Reboot Finds Its Writing/Directing Team (Exclusive)

by Borys Kit
News you may find, dare we say...pinteresting.
The filmmaking team behind Sundance Film Festival sensation The Night House are reuniting to tackle Spyglass Media’s re-imagining of 1980s horror classic, Hellraiser.

David Bruckner, who directed Night House as well as sections of horror anthologies V/H/S and Southbound, will helm the feature which will have a screenplay by Ben Collins and Luke Piotrowski.

David Goyer, one of the producers of Night House, is writing the story and producing via his Phantom Four banner alongside Keith Levine.

Hellraiser was written and directed by Clive Barker, adapting his own novella, The Hellbound Heart. The 1987 movie introduced audiences to a puzzle box that opens a gateway to a horrific world and Cenobites, mutilated beings dedicated to torture and led by one nicknamed Pinhead. The movie quickly achieved cult status, spawning a franchise that would encompass ten movies, comics, and merchandise, with Pinhead and his visage at the center of it.

While details of Spyglass’ take were not revealed, the company is describing the reboot as “loyal, yet evolved.”

Spyglass, launched as a partnership between Gary Barber and Lantern Entertainment Co-Presidents Andy Mitchell and Milos Brajovic. Is also developing a reboot of 1990s horror franchise Scream.

Bruckner made his directing debut with the 2007 sci-fi horror film, The Signal, and recently directed episodes of Creepshow. Collins and Piotrowski, wrote indies Super Dark Times and Stephanie. Their Night House starred Rebecca Hall as a widow dealing with her husband’s disturbing secrets. The movie caused a stir at Sundance when Searchlight closed a $12 million deal to pick up worldwide rights.

Bruckner is repped by WME, Grandview and Ziffren Brittenham. Collins and Piotrowski are repped by Grandview and the Nord Group. 

