Henry Cavill Joins Millie Bobby Brown in Legendary's 'Enola Holmes'

Harry Bradbeer is directing the adaptation of the books by Nancy Springer.

The game is afoot for Henry Cavill.

Cavill has joined Millie Bobby Brown to star in Enola Holmes, Legendary's adventure project based on the Enola Holmes Mysteries book series by Nancy Springer. Helena Bonham Carter is also on the call sheet.

Harry Bradbeer is directing.

Springer's book series, which began with The Case of the Missing Marquess in 2006, comprises six books and tells the tale of Sherlock and Mycroft Holmes' much younger sister, Enola, who turns out to be a highly capable detective in her own right.

Cavill will play Sherlock Holmes opposite Brown's Enola Holmes. Bonham Carter will play Enola's mother, according to sources.

Jack Thorne wrote the script for the story, which involves a missing teen whose father has been murdered.

Legendary is producing with Brown and her sister, Paige Brown, via the duo's PCMA Productions shingle. Alex Garcia and Ali Mendes will oversee the project for Legendary.

Cavill, who donned the Superman cape for a trio of Warner Bros. tentpoles, was last seen on the big screen squaring off against Tom Cruise in Mission: Impossible – Fallout and recently wrapped shooting The Witcher, a monster fantasy series for Netflix.

The British actor is repped by WME and the Garcia Companies.