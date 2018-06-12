The Ending of 'Hereditary' Feels Inevitable

[This story contains spoilers for Hereditary]

You can follow the story of Ari Aster’s Hereditary down many different paths, but they all lead to one meticulously crafted destination.

You can read Hereditary as a painful family drama about a family that is completely torn apart after its teenage son Peter (Alex Wolff) accidentally kills his sister Charlie (Milly Shapiro) and traumatizes his mother Annie (Toni Collette). Or, you can view Hereditary as a straight-up horror film about a family that has been doomed by their occultist grandma years before the film's events. Either way, the shocking finale is inevitable, if hard to be explained. The rebirth of the king of Hell might feel out of left field for some audience members, but it's the only ending that makes sense.

The best way to understand of the film’s last few minutes and its shift from family tragedy to occultist horror flick is to look at Hereditary as Peter’s story. The film is bookended with images of Peter in miniatures; in the first shot,thecamera slowly moves into a miniature that then becomes his bedroom. That image is then echoed in the very last shot with the image of a miniature of the treehouse, now carrying the spirit of the demon Paimon.

The movie begins by framing Peter as someone who is to be manipulated, just like his mother’s miniatures, and Asterteases the Graham family’s demise early on. As Peter spaces out in English class, the discussion turns to characters in a Sophocles tragedy ignoring the signs about their lack of free-will. A student then lays bare the game of Hereditary as a whole: the Grahams themselves are “pawns in this horrible, helpless machine.” It’s as obvious a tell as the man who grins at Charlie during her grandmother’s funeral, or the detail in Annie’s eulogy that her mother had “private rituals.” But as spectators to Peter’s downfall, we too ignore the signs and move on.

As the film moves on, Peter's mother Annie orders him to take Charlie to a party, where her severe peanut allergy acts up, forcing her brother to race her to the hospital. She's killed in route when she sticks her head out of the car window in a desperate attempt to breath shortly before Peter swerves to avoid a dead animal in the road and veers so close to a pole that it connects with Charlie's head and decapitates her.

On the emotional surface, Peter’s accidental killing of Charlie has him dealing with a trauma that he cannot comprehend, expressed painfully when he goes to bed and leaves his sister’s headless corpse to be found by his mother the next morning. Peter is not shown talking about this with friends or any professionals, leading the audience to suspect that his pain is worsening by a lack of proper release. Later on, when Peter’s body starts to contort inside his class room, it’s an act of self-destruction just as much as it is possession. He’s been worn down by the ghostly tongue clucks of his sister, the fear of his mother trying to kill him, and the freaky seance his mother did at the dinner table. Wolff’s full-force performance vividly portrays him as a teenager with a whimpering child’s sense of being scared, helpless to numerous horrifying things beyond his comprehension.

Hereditary is in large part the tale of a young man’s spirit becoming so vulnerable that a king of Hell is able to take over his body. Aster has described the film as showing a ritual from the perspective of the sacrificial lamb. Annie’s brief scouring through her mother’s book of rituals in the third act highlights the fact that Paimon requires not only a male body, but one with the most vulnerable spirit. Paimon needed Peter to become his host as Charlie had been carrying around the spirit for too long, likely since she was a baby when her grandmother helped with the possession. As Charlie notes, her grandmother had hoped she would be born a boy.

Aster is a director who is focused on detail and narrative purpose, and his usage of the occult is no different. The demon Paimon is not an original creation, and occultist members in the audience might even be spoiled watching Hereditary once they see Annie unknowingly wear a necklace with Paimon’s sign on it, thinking it’s just a keepsake from her mother. In real-world texts, Paimon is believed to be a king of Hell who governs 200 legions of spirits, according to the Lesser Key of Solomon, a 1700s collection of spells that S.L. MacGregor Mathers and Aleister Crowley translated and published in 1904. Paimon, said to be obedient to Lucifer, appears with a crown on his head, with trumpets sounding (an effect that is honored by Colin Stetson’s score in the last scene).

The finale of Hereditary has proven polarizing moviegoers, who gave it a D+ CinemaScore. Perhaps because some in the audience felt it didn't deliver enough horror until the end, or perhaps they felt its ending was out of left field. But Hereditary’s big finale, as it ramps up its spookiness with a few genre elements, does not feel out of character for a movie that explores many different ideas of evil all at once. And instead of its contemporaries that use big occultist scenes as a type of nervous climax, Aster treats Peter’s acceptance of Paimon as a rare moment of comfort. Peter no longer fears his mother, he has stopped crying, and now he has a new family and home. In the upside-down world of Hereditary, it’s almost a happy ending.