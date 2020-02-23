Hero Collector to Add Iconic 'Space: 1999' Vehicle to Die-Cast Model Line

Hero Collector’s release of the Eagle — scheduled for the end of 2020 — is the result of a new partnership with ITV Studios and marks the first time a vehicle from one of Gerry and Sylvia Anderson’s shows — which also include cult children’s series like Stingray, Captain Scarlet and the Mysterons and Terrahawks — has been re-created for the successful line of genre collectibles from Eaglemoss. Renders of the Eaglemoss re-creation can be seen above.

In a statement, Hero Collector’s Ben Robinson said, “We have a reputation for bringing some of the best-known spaceships in science fiction to life in vivid detail, so the Eagle from Space: 1999 was an absolute must — it’s one of the most iconic ships in the history of television and is one of my personal favorites.”

Eaglemoss can be found at Booth 4416 at New York Toy Fair, which runs at the Jacob K. Javits Center in New York through Feb. 25.