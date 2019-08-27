'Yesterday' Star Himesh Patel Joining Christopher Nolan's 'Tenet'

HEAT VISION

Himesh Patel, star of the Beatles-inspired hit Yesterday, has found a big movie for his next project. The actor is in negotiations to join Christopher Nolan's Tenet, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed. 

The mysterious Tenet also stars John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Kenneth Branagh and Michael Caine. Nolan, who directs from his own screenplay, surprised audiences earlier this month with a teaser — available only in select theaters — focused on Washington's character and seemingly teasing some sort of time element to the film, which is described as "an action epic evolving from the world of international espionage."

Production is Underway on Tenet, which Warner Bros. opens July 17, 2020. Nolan and Emma Thomas are producing, while Thomas Hayslip is serving as executive producer.

Patel broke out with Yesterday, from director Danny Boyle, which centers on a young musician who wakes up after an accident to discover everyone in the world has forgotten the music of the Beatles, except for him. The film has earned $130 million globally and showed off both Patel's acting chops and his musical talents.

Patel is repped by WME and 42.

 

 

