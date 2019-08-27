'Yesterday' Star Himesh Patel Joining Christopher Nolan's 'Tenet'

The actor joins stars John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki.

Himesh Patel, star of the Beatles-inspired hit Yesterday, has found a big movie for his next project. The actor is in negotiations to join Christopher Nolan's Tenet, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed.

The mysterious Tenet also stars John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Kenneth Branagh and Michael Caine. Nolan, who directs from his own screenplay, surprised audiences earlier this month with a teaser — available only in select theaters — focused on Washington's character and seemingly teasing some sort of time element to the film, which is described as "an action epic evolving from the world of international espionage."

