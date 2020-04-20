The History Behind DC's Comic Book Distribution Changes

The transition from retailer to distributor isn’t anything new for the comic industry; in fact, it goes all the way back to the first specialty comics distributor. Sea Gate Distributors was created in 1972 by New York comics dealer and former teacher Phil Seuling, after he made deals with four publishers — DC, Marvel, Archie and Warren Publishing, the company behind Creepy and Vampirella — to bypass traditional newsstand and magazine distributors and instead ship directly to retailers from the printer.

On the face of it, this was a win/win for both retailers and publishers; the former would receive product on a more reliable and faster basis than previously, while the latter would have guaranteed sales, as shops had to pay for these comics up front and could not return them to publishers.

. No surprise, then, that the so-called “direct market” proved increasingly successful across the 1970s, especially as a hunger for genre entertainment grew, fed by movies like Star Wars and Superman the Movie, or television shows like Wonder Woman, The Incredible Hulk and The Six Million Dollar Man.

Across the decade, the number of comic book and fantasy genre stores in the U.S. went from the low hundreds by rough estimate to around 1,500, each served by Seuling’s Sea Gate, thanks to the deals he’d negotiated with the publishers. It couldn’t last… and a lawsuit brought by Irjax Enterprises, a competing distributor, against Sea Gate and the four publishers it dealt with for anti-competitive practices made sure that it didn’t, opening up the market and allowing publishers to deal with other distributors — including ones like Bud Plant Inc., which also made the move from retailing to distribution.

In a case of supreme irony, Irjax Enterprises, the company that sued Sea Gate to break up a monopoly on comics distribution, would eventually become Diamond Comics Distributors, a company which had held a virtual monopoly on comics distribution until DC’s announcement Friday. "The more things change," remember…?