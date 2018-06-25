David Bateson Will Once Again Voice Agent 47 in 'Hitman 2'

The actor has been voicing the video game series' protagonist since 2000.

David Bateson is set to return as the voice behind the world's deadliest assassin in Hitman 2, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed.

The actor has been voicing series protagonist Agent 47 since 2000, with his smooth voice lending the deadly killer much of his trademark charm in the long-running stealth action video game franchise.

The new game ditches the episodic route of 2016's Hitman, and, for the first time in franchise history, will feature online co-op through the Sniper Assassin mode.

Despite the title, Hitman 2 is actually the 10th entry in the series.

"I think Hitman and its creators at IO Interactive set the bar very high right from the get-go," Bateson told THR of the series' longevity in an interview last year. "It didn’t compromise itself by dumbing down, so in the long run that’s been its strength. It’s a franchise that really demands your attention and your skill."

IO Interactive and Warner Bros. Interactive showed off a demo of Hitman 2 at E3, showcasing a new environment and thousands of NPCs (non-player characters) that will be on display in the game.

"Our Miami location that you see in the final build is a location where I think we’ve turned everything up a notch again," IO Interactive executive producer Markus Friedl told THR. "We have almost 2,000 NPCs in that location, combined with a new feature also where you can blend into crowds. Many, many more tools and items for the player to pick up on, a fish being a very popular example."

Hitman 2 is set to hit stores Nov. 13 for the Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.