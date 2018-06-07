Warner Bros. Interactive Unveils 'Hitman 2' in New Trailer

The sequel to the 2016 hit will feature a new co-op mode for the first time in the series.

Hitman 2 is coming.

Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment and the independent game developer IO Interactive, announced the sequel on Thursday morning, with a livestream showing off the new title.

Hitman 2 features new sandbox settings filled with interactive environments for the player to explore and plan their assassinations using a wide array of tools, weapons, disguises and a roster of stealth techniques to set off their Rube Goldberg-esque death traps.

The sequel is a follow-up to 2016's Hitman, also developed by IO Interactive, and is part of the long-running series that puts players in control of the world's most deadly assassin, Agent 47. The new game sees Agent 47 on a mission to hunt down the deadly and elusive Shadow Client and unravel his powerful militia.

The sequel introduces a new mode, Sniper Assassin, a standalone feature that brings a co-op experience to the series for the first time by allowing two players to work together online to take down their targets. The mode can also be enjoyed in single player. Sniper Assassin is available to play now as an early access bonus for consumers who pre-order the Hitman 2 Standard, Silver, Gold or collector’s edition.

Hitman 2 will be available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC on Nov. 13.