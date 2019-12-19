'Hitman's Bodyguard 2' Bound for Late August 2020 Release

The follow-up also features Antonio Banderas, Morgan Freeman, Frank Grillo and Richard E. Grant, who once again plays Seifert.

Hitman's Bodyguard 2 sees bodyguard Michael Bryce's (Reynolds) plans to swear off violence derailed when hitman Kincaid (Jackson) and his wife Sonia (Hayek) entangle him in their mission to save Europe from a vengeful zealot (Banderas).

The Hitman's Bodyguard was a box office smash, earning $177 million worldwide against a $30 million budget.