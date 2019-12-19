HEAT VISION

'Hitman's Bodyguard 2' Bound for Late August 2020 Release

by Pamela McClintock
Ryan Reynolds, Antonio Banderas and Salma Hayek star in the follow-up to the 2017 box-office hit.
'The Hitman's Bodyguard' (2017)   |   Courtesy of Lionsgate
Ryan Reynolds, Antonio Banderas and Salma Hayek star in the follow-up to the 2017 box-office hit.

The Hitman's Bodyguard 2 has landed an Aug. 28, 2020, release in theaters, Lionsgate and Millennium announced Thursday.

Ryan Reynolds, Samuel L. Jackson and Salma Hayek are reprising their starring roles from the 2017 original, while Patrick Hughes returns to direct from a script by Tom O'Connor.

Heat Vision breakdown

The follow-up also features Antonio Banderas, Morgan Freeman, Frank Grillo and Richard E. Grant, who once again plays Seifert. 

Hitman's Bodyguard 2 sees bodyguard Michael Bryce's (Reynolds) plans to swear off violence derailed when hitman Kincaid (Jackson) and his wife Sonia (Hayek) entangle him in their mission to save Europe from a vengeful zealot (Banderas).

The Hitman's Bodyguard was a box office smash, earning $177 million worldwide against a $30 million budget.

HEAT VISION LATEST NEWS
View All
  1. Universal, Lego in Talks for Film Partnership
    by Borys Kit
  2. Comics Watch: 'Legion of Superheroes' and the Future of DC
    by Richard Newby
View All
  1. by Graeme McMillan
  2. by Aaron Couch
  3. by Aaron Couch
  4. by Graeme McMillan
  5. by Graeme McMillan
LATEST NEWS
1.
Georgia Jury Awards $8.6M in 'Walking Dead' Stuntman's Death
by the Associated Press
2.
'Hitman's Bodyguard 2' Bound for Late August 2020 Release
by Pamela McClintock
3.
Joe Biden, Amy Klobuchar Urge Senate to Impeach Trump: "The President Is Not King in America"
by the Associated Press
4.
'Queer Eye' Castmembers to Host Elton John's Oscar Viewing Party
by Chris Gardner
5.
How "Odd Couple" Linda Perry and Dolly Parton Created Grammy-Nominated Song "Girl in the Movies"
by Sharareh Drury