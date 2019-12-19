'Hitman's Bodyguard 2' Bound for Late August 2020 Release
The Hitman's Bodyguard 2 has landed an Aug. 28, 2020, release in theaters, Lionsgate and Millennium announced Thursday.
Ryan Reynolds, Samuel L. Jackson and Salma Hayek are reprising their starring roles from the 2017 original, while Patrick Hughes returns to direct from a script by Tom O'Connor.
Heat Vision breakdown
The follow-up also features Antonio Banderas, Morgan Freeman, Frank Grillo and Richard E. Grant, who once again plays Seifert.
Hitman's Bodyguard 2 sees bodyguard Michael Bryce's (Reynolds) plans to swear off violence derailed when hitman Kincaid (Jackson) and his wife Sonia (Hayek) entangle him in their mission to save Europe from a vengeful zealot (Banderas).
The Hitman's Bodyguard was a box office smash, earning $177 million worldwide against a $30 million budget.
- Pamela McClintock
- @PamelaDayM
