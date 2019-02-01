First 'Hobbs & Shaw' Trailer Shows Off Dwayne Johnson's 'Fast and Furious' Spinoff

Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham are at the starting line.

The duo's first trailer for Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw has hit, showing off the first footage from the Fast and Furious spinoff.

Johnson and Statham established strong chemistry through the last few Fast and Furious films and will reprise their roles as law enforcement Diplomatic Security Service agent Luke Hobbs (Johnson) and assassin Deckard Shaw (Statham).

Idris Elba stars as the film's villain, while The Crown star Vanessa Kirby is also among the cast of Hobbs & Shaw. David Leitch, the former stuntman and director behind action-heavy movies such as Deadpool 2, Atomic Blonde and John Wick, is helming this feature.

The Fast and Furious franchise dates back to 2001, and has seen eight installments hit the big screen. It has two more installments of the main series planned, and Fast star Vin Diesel has also teased a female-centric spinoff movie as being in the works. Hobbs & Shaw is the first spinoff for the Fast and Furious franchise to hit theaters.

"It’s 100 percent within the universe and timeline of our Fast films. We're interweaving the character stories and where we ended up going. So it’s a collective thoughtful effort," longtime Fast writer Chris Morgan told The Hollywood Reporter in December of the spinoff.

The Universal film opens Aug. 2, 2019. Watch the full trailer below.