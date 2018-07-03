Vanessa Kirby Joins Dwayne Johnson in 'Fast & Furious' Spinoff

The 'Crown' star is in final negotiations to join Johnson and Jason Statham in 'Hobbs and Shaw.'

Vanessa Kirby — who broke out on Netflix's The Crown as fan favorite Princess Margarette — is in final negotiations to join Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham in their Fast & Furious spinoff.

Deadpool 2 director David Leitch will helm the spinoff, which will focus on Luke Hobbs, the Diplomatic Security Service agent played by Johnson, and Deckard Shaw, one of the franchise's primary bad guys. The Fast franchise's veteran scribe Chris Morgan is scripting.

Neal H. Moritz will produce via his Original Films, alongside Johnson and his Seven Bucks Productions partners, Dany Garcia and Hiram Garcia. Statham and Morgan will also produce with Kelly McCormick, Steve Chasman, Amanda Lewis, Ainsley Davies and Ethan Smith exec producing.

Kirby — who is repped by WME, Hamilton Hodell, Brillstein Entertainment Partners and Bloom Hergott — will next be seen in theaters in Mission: Impossible — Fallout.

Universal is set to release the Hobbs and Shaw movie on July 26, 2019.