Honor Blackman Delighted in Saying Her 'Goldfinger' Character's Name Around Nervous Studio Execs

by Ryan Parker
The actress, also known for her work in the classic 'Avengers' television series, died Monday at the age of 94.
Honor Blackman as Pussy Galore in 'Goldfinger.'   |   United Artists/Photofest
Honor Blackman had as good of a time playing Pussy Galore in the 007 classic Goldfinger as she did saying her character's name aloud around nervous studio executives. Blackman, also known for her work in the classic Avengers television series, died Monday at the age of 94. 

Arguably the most recognizable Bond girl out of the entire film franchise, Blackman said in a vintage video unearthed by The Hollywood Reporter that the name concern from studio brass was silly. 

"It's very much tongue-in-cheek, isn't it?" she said. "I mean, if you're so po-faced that you have to take that seriously, well bad luck. But it was very funny." 

The studio even considered changing the name to "Kitty Galore," which Blackman thought was outrageous, she said. 

"I was quite shocked that they were shocked," she said. "I was rather taken aback. So I used to quite deliberately say, 'Oh you mean Pussy?' And they used to die." 

Blackman is survived grandchildren Daisy, Oscar, Olive and Toby.

