Honor Blackman Delighted in Saying Her 'Goldfinger' Character's Name Around Nervous Studio Execs

"It's very much tongue-in-cheek, isn't it?" she said. "I mean, if you're so po-faced that you have to take that seriously, well bad luck. But it was very funny."

The studio even considered changing the name to "Kitty Galore," which Blackman thought was outrageous, she said.

"I was quite shocked that they were shocked," she said. "I was rather taken aback. So I used to quite deliberately say, 'Oh you mean Pussy?' And they used to die."

Blackman is survived grandchildren Daisy, Oscar, Olive and Toby.