Horror Comic 'Something Is Killing the Children' Upped to Ongoing Series

The news that the series will continue beyond its original length of five issues follows the announcement last week that the first issue had sold out from Diamond Comic Distributors before release, and was being sent back to press. This pre-release sellout follows the success of the publisher’s fantasy series Once & Future, which made it into stores last week after managing to sell out three different print runs ahead of time.

“James, Werther, Miquel [Muerto, colorist], and co. have created something truly special with Something is Killing the Children, and we’re excited to bring readers even more of this strange yet thrilling horror series — following Erica Slaughter as she faces off against monsters, and we begin to unravel the mystery surrounding her gruesome calling,” said Boom! Studios editor Eric Harburn in a statement accompanying the news. “With many more monsters to defeat and stories to tell, this is just the beginning for fans of horror comics.”

Something is Killing the Children No. 1 will be released Sept. 4 digitally and in comic book stores.