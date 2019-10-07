Horror Doc 'In Search of Darkness' Examines Creation of 'The Thing'

The film, which covers '80s horror, premiered at Beyond Fest over the weekend.

The creation of the creature in The Thing was no easy task, as is detailed in part in the new horror documentary In Search of Darkness. An exclusive clip from the film shows the painstaking detail that went into Rob Bottin's creation for the 1982 horror classic.

"Rob Bottin's work in The Thing was amazing, but it came at huge cost to us," said director John Carpenter, referencing the famously expensive undertaking. "The most fun was Norris' head hitting the floor. Out come these little legs and eyeball."

