Horror-Themed 'Marvel Action: Chillers' Comic in the Works

Each issue of the series will feature two stories — a framing sequence starring Doctor Strange and Ironheart, the teenage hero in a Tony Stark-inspired suit of armor, and a second feature focusing on a revolving cast including Iron Man, Spider-Man, the Wasp and Captain America, in a series of horror-themed adventures.

“IDW is excited to create a Marvel Action take on Marvel’s horror characters for younger audiences,” editor Elizabeth Brei said in a statement. “The diverse cast of characters, featuring classic Marvel heroes like Doctor Strange as well as relatively new additions to the universe like Nadia Van Dyne, is brought to the page by an equally diverse and incredibly talented group of creators. We can’t wait to share these creepy tales with everyone.”

Whitney, who’s written Unstoppable Wasp for Marvel, added, "Marvel characters have an incredibly long and colorful history in horror stories, from the traditional Marvel Monsters, to Werewolf By Night, to Tomb of Dracula. Those were all titles that I loved growing up, and getting to introduce young readers to the world of spooky Marvel characters is an honor and a privilege. I can't wait for everyone to see what we're cooking up.”

IDW partnered with Marvel in late 2018 for a line of middle grade releases under the brand Marvel Action, which has so far focused on properties familiar to audiences of the Marvel Studios movies.

Marvel Action: Chillers will launch in October.