Horror-Themed 'Marvel Action: Chillers' Comic in the Works
Marvel’s new deal with Scholastic, announced last week, doesn’t mean that its existing middle grade partnership with IDW Publishing has gone away. This fall, IDW will be launching a new four-part comic book series intended to make things spooky for a number of fan-favorite superheroes.
Marvel Action: Chillers will be written by Jeremy Whitley, with artists attached including Bowen McCurdy, Ahmara Smith and Bill Underwood. Marvel Action: Captain Marvel’s Sweeney Boo will provide cover artwork for all four issues.
Heat Vision breakdown
Each issue of the series will feature two stories — a framing sequence starring Doctor Strange and Ironheart, the teenage hero in a Tony Stark-inspired suit of armor, and a second feature focusing on a revolving cast including Iron Man, Spider-Man, the Wasp and Captain America, in a series of horror-themed adventures.
“IDW is excited to create a Marvel Action take on Marvel’s horror characters for younger audiences,” editor Elizabeth Brei said in a statement. “The diverse cast of characters, featuring classic Marvel heroes like Doctor Strange as well as relatively new additions to the universe like Nadia Van Dyne, is brought to the page by an equally diverse and incredibly talented group of creators. We can’t wait to share these creepy tales with everyone.”
Whitney, who’s written Unstoppable Wasp for Marvel, added, "Marvel characters have an incredibly long and colorful history in horror stories, from the traditional Marvel Monsters, to Werewolf By Night, to Tomb of Dracula. Those were all titles that I loved growing up, and getting to introduce young readers to the world of spooky Marvel characters is an honor and a privilege. I can't wait for everyone to see what we're cooking up.”
IDW partnered with Marvel in late 2018 for a line of middle grade releases under the brand Marvel Action, which has so far focused on properties familiar to audiences of the Marvel Studios movies.
Marvel Action: Chillers will launch in October.
GET THE
SCOOPS FIRST!
Sign up for Heat Vision's weekly newsletter for all things comics, sci-fi and more.
Thank you!
HEAT VISION
The scoops will hit your inbox every Friday.
Want more THR?
Sign up for our other newsletters.VIEW
-
by Graeme McMillan
-
-
-
-
by Graeme McMillan
-
by Graeme McMillan
-
by Graeme McMillan