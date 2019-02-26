'Hotel Transylvania 4' Books 2021 Christmas Release Date

It's the first time that the franchise will brave the year-end holidays.

In a bold move, Sony has booked a 2021 Christmas release date for Hotel Transylvania 4.

The CG-animated pic will open in theaters on Dec. 22, opposite Universal's Wicked and less than a week after Avatar 3 unfurls on Dec. 17.

Featuring Adam Sandler as Count Dracula, the Hotel Transylvania franchise has earned north of $1.3 billion at the worldwide box office.

The last installment, Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation, grossed a series-best $528.6 million following its release in July 2018, including $167.5M domestically and $361.1M internationally.

The first two films debuted in September of their respective years, making Hotel Transylvania 4's year-end release date a marked departure for the family franchise.