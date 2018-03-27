'House With a Clock in Its Walls' Trailer Brings Book to Life

The House With a Clock in Its Walls is coming to life in the first trailer for the film.

An adaptation of the 1973 novel written by John Bellairs and illustrated by Edward Gorey, the film centers on a 10-year-old boy by named Lewis (Owen Vaccaro) who moves in with his uncle in a crickety old house with a tick-tocking heart. Lewis soon discovers his new, sleepy town is home to a secret world of warlocks and witches.

Horror director Eli Roth helms the film, which also stars Jack Black, Cate Blanchett, Kyle MacLachlan, Colleen Camp, Renee Elise Goldsberry, Vanessa Anne Williams and Sunny Suljic. Eric Kripke penned the script.

Universal and Amblin Entertainment open The House With a Clock in Its Walls Sept. 21.