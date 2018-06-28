Jack Black and Cate Blanchett Fight Evil in 'House With a Clock in Its Walls' Trailer

Universal Pictures released the second trailer for The House With a Clock in Its Walls on Thursday (June 28).

The movie is based on the 1973 gothic horror novel by John Bellairs. The Eli Roth-directed film will hit theaters on Sept. 21. It stars Jack Black, Cate Blanchett, Owen Vaccaro, Renee Elise Goldsberry, Sunny Suljic and Kyle MacLachlan.

The House With a Clock in Its Walls follows a young orphan named Lewis (Vaccaro), who moves into his uncle Jonathan Barnavelt's (Black) house. Lewis quickly learns this his uncle is a warlock and that there is a clock hidden within their house that has the power to end the world.

The trailer begins with Jonathan introducing himself to his nephew and takes Lewis to his new house, where he meets his new neighbor, Mrs. Zimmerman (Blanchett). "I'm relieved to see that you didn't inherit your uncle's freakishly oversized head," she tells Lewis.

"You'll see it's quite different here," Jonathan says as objects inside the house, including a stained glass window and a suit of armor, move.

Jonathan reveals to his nephew that he is a warlock, leading Lewis to beg the warlock to teach him his ways. "I can give you the right books, teach you the right spells, but that last 1 percent — that's up to you," says Jonathan, with scenes of Lewis learning how to be a warlock.

Things take a turn for the worse when Jonathan reveals that the house is owned by another warlock. "He's very wicked, very powerful," warns Mrs. Zimmerman as the other warlock, Isaac Izard (MacLachlan), is shown practicing sinister spells.

"He left a hidden clock in the wall," shares Jonathan. "We don't know what it does except something horrible." While the clock dings three times, Jonathan questions what happens when the clock will eventually only ding once. "Nothing good. That's for certain," replies Mrs. Zimmerman.

As the trailer concludes, Jonathan and Lewis join forces to destroy the clock.