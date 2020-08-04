HEAT VISION

How 'A Map to the Sun' Mixes YA Relationships and Sports

by Graeme McMillan
Sloane Leong's graphic novel centers around five key players in a struggling girls’ basketball team.
Sloane Leong/First Second Books
Sloane Leong's graphic novel centers around five key players in a struggling girls’ basketball team.

First Second’s latest release, A Map to the Sun, is part-coming of age story, part-sports drama, and part-YA relationship story. It’s also, thanks to writer/artist Sloane Leong, one of the most visually arresting graphic novels of the year. The Hollywood Reporter has a peek inside the title, released today.

The book centers around five key players in a struggling girls’ basketball team, with the relationship between Ren and Luna in the foreground, as they attempt to rebuild their friendship after an intense summer cut short by family illness.

Heat Vision breakdown

A Map to the Sun is my attempt at sharing the thrill, pain and glory of being a young woman of color growing up in a world that has no stake in your future,” Leong told The Hollywood Reporter. “I also wanted to fill the void of representation I saw in YA coming of age comics that didn’t address what its like growing up with cultural traditions, large extended families, dealing with mental illness as a PoC and fallout from colonization.”

Leong, whose work includes the Image Comics series Prism Stalker, added that the 368-page graphic novel “is my longest work to date and I’m so happy it’s finally out in the world! If you like the gritty intimacy of josei or shoujo manga or comics like Hernandez’s Love and Rockets or Inoue’s Slam Dunk, this is for you!”





A Map to the Sun is available now in bookstores.

HEAT VISION LATEST NEWS
View All
  1. Naomi Scott to Star in Sci-Fi Amblin Movie 'Distant'
    by Aaron Couch
  2. How 'Lizard in a Zoot Suit' Turns L.A. History Into a Sci-Fi Adventure
    by Graeme McMillan
View All
  1. by Graeme McMillan
  2. by Graeme McMillan
  3. by Borys Kit
  4. by Brian Davids
  5. by Borys Kit
LATEST NEWS
1.
Macy Gray Ramps Up Nonprofit to Help Families of Victims of Police Brutality: "They Need Support"
by Chris Gardner
2.
How 'A Map to the Sun' Mixes YA Relationships and Sports
by Graeme McMillan
3.
Jane Curtin Recounts "Horrible" Experience of 'SNL's' 1977 Mardi Gras Special
by Abbey White
4.
'Veep' Team Weighs in on Trump Axios Interview Comparisons
by Ryan Parker
5.
'Ratched': Watch the Trailer for Netflix's 'One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest' Prequel
by Rick Porter