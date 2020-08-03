HEAT VISION

How a Nightmare Inspired Janet Montgomery's 'Scorched Earth'

by Borys Kit
Montgomery’s graphic novel from Paper Movies hits stores this week.
Janet Montgomery (Inset: 'Scorched Earth')   |   Jim Spellman/Getty Images; Courtesy of Paper Movies
Janet Montgomery turned a nightmare into a graphic novel.

The star of NBC’s New Amsterdam had a dream of being on an airplane and seeing the world below burning in a wave of fire. Now, eight years later, that idea has turned into Scorched Earth, a graphic novel that hits stores and digital this week from upstart publisher Paper Movies.

The story, which has tones recalling Lost and humans-are-worse-than-the-monsters themes of The Walking Dead, is set in motion after a flash inferno engulfs the planet with the only survivors being those aboard airplanes. The survivors must then navigate a scorched world with threats both mysterious and human.

Erik Olsen, who produced Motley Crue biopic The Dirt and worked with Montgomery on horror pic The Hills Run Red, saw the post and told her, “Your dream could be a movie.”

While that didn’t happen (yet), the idea germinated on and off until the duo were presented with the opportunity to turn it into a comic. Eisner-nominated writer Dame Darcy (Meat Cake) and Shane Riches (hA.I.ley) worked with Montgomery and Olsen, who previously co-created Wildstorm comic The Ferryman, to write the graphic novel, which was illustrated by Italian artist Daniele Nicotra.

Check out an exclusive preview of the book below.

