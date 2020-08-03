How a Nightmare Inspired Janet Montgomery's 'Scorched Earth'

The story, which has tones recalling Lost and humans-are-worse-than-the-monsters themes of The Walking Dead, is set in motion after a flash inferno engulfs the planet with the only survivors being those aboard airplanes. The survivors must then navigate a scorched world with threats both mysterious and human.

Erik Olsen, who produced Motley Crue biopic The Dirt and worked with Montgomery on horror pic The Hills Run Red, saw the post and told her, “Your dream could be a movie.”

While that didn’t happen (yet), the idea germinated on and off until the duo were presented with the opportunity to turn it into a comic. Eisner-nominated writer Dame Darcy (Meat Cake) and Shane Riches (hA.I.ley) worked with Montgomery and Olsen, who previously co-created Wildstorm comic The Ferryman, to write the graphic novel, which was illustrated by Italian artist Daniele Nicotra.

Check out an exclusive preview of the book below.