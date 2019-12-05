How 'Artemis and the Assassin' Combines Time Travel with Spy Genre

The roots of the series lie in Phillips’ love of old pulps. “I was initially inspired by unexpected team-ups, like Doc Savage and The Shadow,” she said. “There is definitely a lot of pulpy action throughout this story, but I also wanted to take that a step further and add my own mythology to the world of Artemis and the Assassin.”

The series sees both Meghan Hetrick and Francesca Fantini provide artwork, with Lauren Affe coloring both artists’ work. “Creating these characters and this world has been a super collaborative process with both artists,” Phillips said. “Writers always have a vision in their mind’s eye for what everything will look like, but both Francesca and Meghan exceeded my expectations. They really made everything come to life, and I’m really proud of what we’ve created.”

Artemis and the Assassin debuts March 18, 2020 digitally and in comic book stores, and Phillips has one final pitch to accompany the preview artwork from Hetrick, Affe and Fantini below. (Also below, covers by Phil Hester and Mark Englert, and Dave Johnson.) “I love writing two very distinct, unique, and kick-butt women traveling through time,” she said. “Obviously, there is a lot of tension since Maya’s goal was initially to kill Virginia. I also love the opportunity to place these characters in bizarre situations. With time traveling on the table, the obstacles and settings are endlessly fun.”