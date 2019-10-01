How 'Birds of Prey' Is Building Gotham's Future

Cathy Yan and Margot Robbie’s version of Harley Quinn seems to be borrowing heavily from the 2013 series co-written by Amanda Connor and Jimmy Palmiotti which saw Harley Quinn on her own, having broken up with the Joker, and becoming an anti-hero of sorts, balancing her life, roller derby team, pets, and crime-fighting aspirations. Although the character has never been a Bird of Prey, at least not until writer Brian Azzarello’s new title begins in February, Harley Quinn has significantly evolved since her debut. It’s hard to believe that she was once the character who helped the Joker kill Commissioner Gordon’s wife in front of dozens of kidnapped babies (Detective Comics No. 741). But the cartoony, optimistic quality of her current solo adventures are a far-cry from the darker street-level heroics of her counterparts.

So what about those Birds? Black Canary (Jurnee Smollett-Bell), Huntress (Mary Elizabeth Winstead), Rene Montoya (Rosie Perez), and Cassandra Cain (Ella Jay Basco) make up the Birds of Prey. Their team dynamic is said to be largely inspired by Gail Simone’s groundbreaking run, but other elements like Black Canary’s punk rock look and musical interests seem inspired by Brendan Fletcher and Annie Wu’s run in 2015. All of these characters have serious personalities and character flaws, that don’t exactly make Harley Quinn seem like a likely teammate. Especially when she’s tried to kill all of them at one point or another in the comics. Yet, that’s one of the aspects that makes the film so interesting. While so many comic book films focus on dynamics that we know and expect, Birds of Prey is shaking things up, dropping Harley Quinn in like a bomb to disorganize fan expectations.

Along with that fan expectation comes Black Mask (Ewan McGregor), who has yet to be marketed with his mask on. In the comics, Black Mask’s psychosis, and enjoyment of torture sets him on a collision course with Catwoman. But in this film, it seems the character’s attentions have been shifted to Harley Quinn, and much like the Joker, he wants to possess her, with the help of his henchman, Victor Zsasz (Chris Messina). How the rest of the Birds of Prey fit into his machinations remains to be seen, but despite the fact we don’t get an inkling of the film’s R-rating, things are sure to get ultra-violent.

The biggest takeaway from the Birds of Prey trailer is that it isn’t just one type of movie intent on filling one type of role within the larger DCEU. With its brief flashes of internal reckoning, funhouse antics, musical numbers, fight scenes, and prayer services, Birds of Prey has all the makings of a Suicide Squad sequel, a Birds of Prey origin story, a Harley Quinn film, and maybe, just maybe, a building block for the future of Gotham City-centric stories.