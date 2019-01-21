Why 'Glass' Is M. Night Shyamalan's Rubicon

[This story contains spoilers for Glass]

The following is a conversation about Glass — the new M. Night Shyamalan superhero film — conducted by The Hollywood Reporter contributors Simon Abrams and Steven Boone. This conversation doesn't feature much discussion of the plot, mostly because you probably already know the basic setup (which is all you really need). But still: Glass — a sequel to both Shyamalan's Split and Unbreakable — pits Bruce Willis's soft-spoken super-security guard against Samuel L. Jackson's diabolical, wheelchair-bound arch-nemesis, and their new frenemy, James McAvoy's split-personality-having super-freak. If you need more plot than that — or would rather not read a piece that is mostly positive about Glass — then please think long and hard before reading on.

Simon Abrams (AKA: Son of Hudson Hawk): Glass is the most spectacular recent example of a semi-renowned filmmaker biting the hand that keeps feeding him. At least, it's the most spectacular example since last year's The House That Jack Built, a quasi-Dante-esque A) horror-comedy (about a self-destructive serial killer), B) passion play (about a self-critical agnostic), and C) auto-critique (about a self-loathing artist) that invites viewers D) deep inside the navel of its provocative (ugh) creator, Danish filmmaker Lars von Trier. I could rewrite that same exact sentence about Glass without replacing too many words, except maybe to change a proper noun here, and an adjective there.

I think it's important to introduce Glass as a work of self-mythologizing pop art. Because for many viewers, the personal aspects of this film will either make or break it. Glass is, as I joked with you earlier, the Shyamalan Rubicon. It's a movie that could only be made now. It was also always destined to be hated by (many) fans and critics. I think Shyamalan knows that. I also think he knows that, with two successes just under his belt with The Village and Split, now is the best time to shoot the works. And how: Glass features some of the most conceptually nutty ideas and technically accomplished execution in any Shyamalan movie. Glass is not a movie I can recommend, but it is one that I cherish since — for good reasons and rotten ones —we won't ever see another (Shyamalan-directed) movie like it.

Let me back up a moment: Glass really was doomed from the start even if it also really had to be made now-ish. Sure, Shyamalan may have been planning a trilogy of wonky superhero films since 2000. But I don't think that he could have made Glass in this way without the successes of The Visit and Split, both of which were critical and financial hits. I believe that Shyamalan found a great collaborator in producer Jason Blum, who previously worked with Shyamalan on both The Visit and Split. Blum is also arguably a terrible collaborator for Shyamalan since Blum helped Shyamalan to do exactly what he wanted to do, only now with greater technical facility and emotional conviction. Glass is a movie by and about working through some stuff, namely the sort of personal traumas and self-doubts that can cripple you and lead you to want to stay at home, and never believe in yourself ever again. I imagine that Glass is, in its current form, the best version of this film that we will ever see (until the director's cut hits Blu-ray, gimme gimme gimme).

Still: Glass is going to piss off a lot of viewers. I disagree with this review by Uproxx's Mike Ryan, but I understand where he's coming from when he calls Glass "one of the biggest personal disappointments I’ve ever experienced in a theater." I've been there with other filmmakers that I love, so I get the kind of crushing regret and anxiety that Ryan works through in his piece. I also find it striking that many of the qualities that he disliked about Glass are aspects that I either didn't care about, or interpreted in another way. That's the strength and curse of a film that's as brazen and alienating as Glass: it's a Rorschach test for viewers, and many will, I think, agree with Ryan when he writes that "Glass is a statement movie about superhero movie culture today."

Ryan's not wrong, but I think that Glass is a film that's much more about how Shyamalan feels, as a fan and artist, after he saw Unbreakable fail to get the love and attention he thinks it deserved (I like Unbreakable, too). Nineteen years have passed: what do superhero movies — and cinematic power fantasies in general —look like to Shyamalan now, after several financial flops, numerous critical dings, and innumerable fan backlashes (remember those guys who wanted to pay for Shyamalan to go back to film school? I bet he does!).

This is just a long-winded way of saying: I saw something in Glass that I can't wait to see again, if only by rewatching it in theaters as much as I can. Because again: I don't really want to ask you if this movie is merely good or flat-out bad. I do want to talk about the qualities that made me want to stay in my seat throughout its 139-minute duration (which is no small feat, since I had to pee throughout). I also obviously want to hear what you saw in Glass. Because Glass is a whole lot of movie, and I think you also enjoyed yourself because — and not despite — of how messy and strange it is. Shyamalan has unleashed the Beast, and it's thankfully not our job to recapture it. Instead, let's talk about this thing the way that Ryan himself wishes our critical peers would: for the sake of discussion, just to see where the film has taken us.

Steven Boone (AKA: Still Def by Temptation): Low-budget horror maestro Larry Fessenden once said that he'd love to give a Spielberg or Scorsese a million dollar budget to see them "return to their roots." Imagine that. Die Hard director John McTiernan once insisted that he could have just as easily made a version of that action-thriller set around a conference table. What matters, in other words, is not the scale of events but the dynamics between characters, the storytelling. I think this is where Shyamalan is with the concept of "blockbuster" — doing more with less. His recent Vulture interview with Adam Sternbergh makes it plain that he also enjoys a freedom at $20 million that he wouldn't have at $150 milllion. He's already flown two sci-fi CGI-laden behemoths into the sun with After Earth and The Last Airbender. He's done with that stuff.