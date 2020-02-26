How James Mangold Could Bring the Edge Back to Indiana Jones

And then there is 2008's Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull.

The film, which revolved around alien artifacts, was not well received by fans who felt the story and tone were way off base. It was criticized for being campy in all the wrong ways and lacking the edge with which the first three films thrived.

Enter Mangold, the director whose films — including Cop Land, 3:10 to Yuma, Logan and most recently, the Oscar-nominated Ford v Ferrari, ooze grit and edge.

Logan is the best example of taking an iconic character, but evolving them to be in their place in time. One of the biggest complains of Crystal Skull was the old Indy formula felt out of step. Harrison Ford's character had not evolved since last we saw him. He was given his jacket, hat and whip, and placed right back into the same old setting, which just didn't work so well with a 66-year-old Ford. Logan showed us a Wolverine (Hugh Jackman) and Prof. X (Patrick Stewart) who were at the end of the line. They were vulnerable. They were not as powerful as they once were. They had to examine their roles in a world that had moved on without them. Indiana Jones should never go as dark as Logan, but the property should allow Indy to grow, to adapt and to question his place in the world.

There were also complains Crystal Skull's action seemed diluted from the previous installments; too family-friendly. The character spent the first three films trying to escape from those who wanted to kill him and, in turn, he had to kill to survive. This was lacking in Crystal Skull as deaths were usually silly and incidental. With Logan in particular, Mangold understands the kill or be killed hero motif quite well. Indiana Jones films, while full of adventure and some laughs, are at the end of the day are violent, sometimes downright bloodthirsty.

Mangold could be the right choice to bring the character of Indiana Jones to where he should be for what may be one final adventure.

Disney is set to release the film July 9, 2021.