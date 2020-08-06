HEAT VISION

How 'Katie the Catsitter' Puts Feline Twist on Superhero Genre

by Graeme McMillan
The Random House Children's book centers on a girl caring for cats with superpowers.
Stephanie Yue/Random House
As anyone who shares a home with one knows, it’s not always easy to take care of a cat… but what if you had to take care of more than 200 of them at the one time — and what if they all had superpowers? That’s the unlikely question at the heart of Katie the Catsitter, an upcoming middle grade graphic novel from Random House Children’s Books, and The Hollywood Reporter has the exclusive reveal of the book’s cover, with interior artwork.

Katie follows the eponymous hero, a young girl making her way through the summer by taking care of her neighbor’s 217 cats — which, considering each one has different, surprisingly un-catlike, abilities, isn’t as easy as it sounds. There’s also the additional worry that the neighbor in question just might be the city’s most notorious supervillain, if it’s not simply a coincidence that she’s never home when the biggest crimes take place.

“On the surface, Katie the Catsitter is a fun, superhero tale,” writer Colleen AF Venable tells THR, “but I also wanted to write a story of what it’s like to grow up without money, a story that questions the definitions of good vs evil, a story that points out strong female heroes and BIPOC heroes are often overlooked, and a story about growing up…and growing apart.”

"From cats flying airplanes to cats hacking the mainframe, Katie the Catsitter is a story with 217 super-powered felines and tons of heart!” added artist Stephanie Yue. “I’m excited to team up with Colleen for an animal and superhero filled adventure about friendship and growing up."

Katie the Catsitter will be released Jan. 5, 2021, but reading on below will offer a tease of what to expect.





