How 'Little Josephine' Explores the Toll of Alzheimer's

The latest release from Humanoids’ Life Drawn imprint furthers the line’s ambition to tell more intimate, personal stories that are far removed from genre concerns, with the relationship between an elderly woman with Alzheimers and her caregiver forming the basis for the upcoming graphic novel Little Josephine: Memory in Pieces.

Based on writer Valérie Villieu’s personal experience, Little Josephine reveals the immediate connection and friendship between a youthful nurse and the woman she’s attempting to care for, even as the latter struggles to navigate not only her disease, but also a world and healthcare system that’s seemingly indifferent — if not outright cruel — to someone in her position.

The 120-page graphic novel is illustrated by Raphaël Safrati (Bermuda 1,3,4,5). Humanoids launched the Life Drawn imprint in 2018, to celebrate the 20th anniversary of its U.S. operation and diversify its output by releasing some of the best non-genre European comics in English language editions for the first time. Since its debut, the line has been a critical success for the publisher, with such titles as Hedy Lamarr: An Incredible Life, Superman Isn't Jewish (But I Am... Kinda) and the just-released In Vitro. Little Josephine: Memory in Pieces will be available April 7. Before then, read on to see the beginnings of Josephine’s relationship with Valérie.











