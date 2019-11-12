'The Mandalorian' and the Quieter Future of 'Star Wars'

The first episode, directed by Star Wars Rebels creator Dave Filoni, has traces of Rogue One and Solo (2018) in terms of its action and interest in moral gray areas. But the scale is even smaller than those films. Despite the intimate nature of the series, the first episode does a lot in terms of world building, with George Lucas rather than J.J. Abrams being the guiding force. From a Kowakian monkey-lizard, like Jabba’s pet Salacious B. Crumb, roasting on a spit, to an IG droid (voiced by Taika Waititi), The Mandalorian depicts a number of the alien races and species that have been conspicuously absent in the sequel trilogy. There’s even a reference to Life Day, making Star Wars’ first foray into television, the Star Wars Holiday Special, canon-ish. Because it doesn’t have the massive expectations that come with the films, The Mandalorian feels more free to play around in the corners of the galaxy and established canon, rather than be solely purposed with heading towards a story that has to be wrapped up in three entries.

This smaller scale Star Wars feels refreshing, and like a necessary palate cleanser amidst the grandiosity of the films. In fact, it feels like the direction the films that carried the “A Star Wars Story” label should have always gone in. Rogue One and Solo could have both benefitted greatly from a less truncated narrative and more time spent with the characters. There’s room to grow in The Mandalorian, and even with the 40 minute runtime of the first episode, nothing feels rushed. Rather, there’s a deliberate patience that permits every scene the chance to stand out and for the marriage of a tone that’s both edgy and cutesy that finds a balance, ultimately feeling very similar to Lucas’ original trilogy.

The Mandalorian does not exceed or replace the experience of seeing a Star Wars film, yet that feels entirely like the point. As Lucasfilm tries to stave-off Star Wars fatigue, The Mandalorian provides Star Wars fans with just enough of what we love to keep us invested, and just enough mythos building and mystery to make the show seem like a necessary addition to canon. But, if this first episode is an indication of what to come, The Mandalorian doesn’t burn us out and overextend itself by trying to compete with the movies. Should future Star Wars series on Disney+ manage the same, while employing their own cinematic reference points and subgenres, then Lucasfilm may have found a way to keep Star Wars in the conversation on a weekly basis without fans, those casual and hardcore, feeling overwhelmed by their frequent trips to a galaxy far, far away.