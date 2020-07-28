'Maxxx' Star O-T Fagbenle on Going From 'Handmaid's Tale' Husband to "Egomaniac" Former Boy-Band Singer

In the upcoming Black Widow — originally due in May but now slated for Nov. 6 — Fagbenle plays Mason, a mysterious character with a romantic history with Scarlett Johansson’s Avenger. He tells THR that he initially balked when he got word, while on vacation in Mexico several years ago, that Marvel Studios wanted him to audition. "I guess I didn’t think it was a real thing. And I was so obsessed with Maxxx," explains the actor, who spent his vacation writing scripts for the show. His then-girlfriend persuaded him to let her record an audition on an iPhone in the corner of their hotel room.

"After I'd recorded it, I was like, 'Oh that's pretty good tape, actually,'" he says with a laugh. "It just escalated again and again and again to the point it was like, 'Oh my God, like I'm actually going to be in a Marvel movie.'"

At one point, Black Widow was going to conflict with Maxxx’s schedule, and he worried he might have to give up the Marvel Cinematic Universe. "Maxxx was not a movable thing in my heart," says Fagbenle. "It was a scary thing to be faced with the prospect of having to make a Sophie’s choice." Fortunately, Black Widow filmmaker Cate Shortland and Marvel recognized Fagbenle’s passion for Maxxx and made accommodations so he could do both.

"I was going from casting actors to set," Fagbenle says of juggling both London-based productions.

Almost a decade ago, Fagbenle nearly gave up his dream of acting in Hollywood after having little luck in Los Angeles, where he lived in a tiny Studio City apartment and grinded away at audition after audition. But on a soul-searching hike one day, he realized he needed to stop asking what he wanted out of the world. "The real question I should be asking is, 'What do I want to give?'" Fagbenle recalls. He moved back to London to do theater and soon landed a role in the groundbreaking HBO gay drama Looking, an experience that showed him the power of depicting marginalized communities.

In recent months, he has been thinking more about how he can contribute to the lives of Black people at home and abroad. Says Fagbenle, who hosted a July 26 fundraiser for the ABC Foundation on Instagram Live with his Handmaid’s Tale co-star Elisabeth Moss and his Black Widow co-star Florence Pugh, "Even when people are going through a tough time, finding ways to help others who are going through an even tougher time can be incredibly gratifying for the self and also useful to others."

