How 'Obi-Wan' Series Could Unite the 'Star Wars' Trilogies

When Lucas returned to the franchise with the prequels, Ewan McGregor took on the role of Obi-Wan, and fans got to know the man behind the hood. The young idealistic hero wanted nothing more than to find the Chosen One who could bring balance to the Force. In reality, his journey was far more complex as he lost his mentor Qui-Gon Jinn (Liam Neeson) and tried to save a boy who would ultimately turn to the Dark Side. As his past in the Star Wars films showcases, Obi-Wan has already played a major part in two eras of the trilogy. McGregor even had a small part in the new franchise in The Force Awakens, with his voice whispering "Rey" when the young scavenger finds Luke's lightsaber in the basement of Maz Kanata (Lupita Nyong'o) Cantina.

The Star Wars comics and animated series' Rebels have revealed a little of what Obi-Wan was doing in the period between Revenge of the Sith and A New Hope. During the 2017 Star Wars series written by Jason Aaron, readers got a glimpse at Obi-Wan's diaries that teased his life as a desert dwelling ronin of sorts, wandering the sand dunes and helping where he could without revealing his roots as a Jedi.