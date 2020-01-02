New 'Star Wars' Comic Explores a Hidden Moment in Skywalker Saga
Although Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is bringing the Skywalker Saga to a close in movie theaters, the story is far from over, as the first issue of Marvel Entertainment’s latest Star Wars comic book series makes clear.
Set between the final scenes of The Empire Strikes Back — specifically, between the rescue of Luke from Cloud City and his receiving a prosthetic hand in the final scene — the first issue of the new series, simply titled Star Wars, reveals that the Rebellion was far from quick to trust Lando Calrissian in the wake of his betrayal of Han Solo. It also reveals that the Rebel escape from Hoth didn’t go quite as smoothly as it appeared onscreen.
Heat Vision breakdown
The comic book also features two characters that might come as a surprise to fans of the sequel trilogy, as both of Poe Dameron’s parents show up as Rebel pilots.
The heart of the comic is, however, an emotional element to the Skywalker Saga that has, before this point, been surprisingly overlooked: How does Luke Skywalker deal with the news that Darth Vader is his father? Judging by this first issue, the answer is, “Not well,” with anger and denial fueling the kind of feelings that could derail his Jedi training even as it helps the Rebellion out of trouble in the short term.
Events of Return of the Jedi and The Last Jedi demonstrate that Luke was eventually able to process his feelings more productively, but just how Luke got there — and the ways in which Darth Vader unwittingly helped, even if it’s simply telling Imperial officers to back off Skywalker’s ship, during the period — is a story yet to be told in canon.
That writer Charles Soule and artist Jesus Saiz are finally sharing the story with this new comic book series proves that, even with Star Wars out of theaters for the next three years, the saga will continue to grow.
Star Wars No. 1 is available in comic book stores and digitally now.
GET THE
SCOOPS FIRST!
Sign up for Heat Vision's weekly newsletter for all things comics, sci-fi and more.
Thank you!
HEAT VISION
The scoops will hit your inbox every Friday.
Want more THR?
Sign up for our other newsletters.VIEW
-
by Richard Newby
-
by Richard Newby
-
by Katie Kilkenny
-
by Richard Newby
-
-
by Borys Kit
-
by Graeme McMillan