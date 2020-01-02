New 'Star Wars' Comic Explores a Hidden Moment in Skywalker Saga

The comic book also features two characters that might come as a surprise to fans of the sequel trilogy, as both of Poe Dameron’s parents show up as Rebel pilots.

The heart of the comic is, however, an emotional element to the Skywalker Saga that has, before this point, been surprisingly overlooked: How does Luke Skywalker deal with the news that Darth Vader is his father? Judging by this first issue, the answer is, “Not well,” with anger and denial fueling the kind of feelings that could derail his Jedi training even as it helps the Rebellion out of trouble in the short term.

Events of Return of the Jedi and The Last Jedi demonstrate that Luke was eventually able to process his feelings more productively, but just how Luke got there — and the ways in which Darth Vader unwittingly helped, even if it’s simply telling Imperial officers to back off Skywalker’s ship, during the period — is a story yet to be told in canon.

That writer Charles Soule and artist Jesus Saiz are finally sharing the story with this new comic book series proves that, even with Star Wars out of theaters for the next three years, the saga will continue to grow.

Star Wars No. 1 is available in comic book stores and digitally now.