How 'High Republic' Will Build a New Era of 'Star Wars'

The projects announced at last night’s event, and set to rollout in August at Star Wars Celebration are: Star Wars: The High Republic: Into the Dark by Claudia Gray, Star Wars: The High Republic: A Test of Courage by Justina Ireland, Star Wars: The High Republic Adventures by Daniel José Older, Star Wars: The High Republic by Cavan Scott, and Star Wars: The High Republic: Light of the Jedi by Charles Soule, which will be the first to arrive on shelves. This first line of works will fall under “Phase I: Light of the Jedi,” with future phases set to roll out over the years. There’s a brightness and sense of hope to artwork and covers shown for The High Republic, a clear distinction from the darker and seedier-side of Star Wars we’ve come to know from a galaxy under threat of the Empire and First Order. Despite that, this new age is not without its own conflicts. After all, what would Star Wars be without the threat of war.

“There hasn’t been a full-scale war since the formation of the Republic,” Sio Bibble says in Episode I. Yet for anyone fearing that The High Republic contradicts established history, it’s important to point out the use of the term “full-scale war.” The High Republic takes place during an established, yet unexplored period known as the Great Peace of the Republic which ran from the end of the Jedi-Sith War to the Clone Wars. But this era was not without its conflicts, and while the citizens of the galaxy lived a mostly peaceful existence, the Jedi still had to fight to maintain that. An event known as The Great Disaster launches us into the High Republic, and reveals new villains, the Nihil, who are described as space Vikings. Star Wars has always been tied to both science fiction and fantasy, but the High Republic seems to be leaning more into the fantasy side of things in this Knights versus Vikings conflict. With all of this new ground being broken, is there any chance for familiar faces to crop up?

One of the most exciting things about the reveal of The High Republic is the opportunity to explore new worlds and characters. It’s through this that the franchise will survive and inspire new video games, movies, and series. But the opportunity to build a new mythology doesn’t mean that the old is forgotten. Following the Jedi-Sith War, the Sith established the rule of two, through Darth Bane and his still unrevealed apprentice. While it seems likely that we won’t see any red lightsabers immediately during The High Republic, giving creators a chance to explore other issues, the dark side is still out there, biding its time. And what about that code name, Project Luminous? In The Empire Strikes Back (1980), Master Yoda says to Luke Skywalker, “luminous beings are we.” Yoda is 900 years old by the time of his death, meaning that he was definitely alive and thriving during the time of the High Republic. With fandom having already fallen in love with the force-sensitive child dubbed Baby Yoda, are they ready for the heartthrob that is young(er) Yoda? Time will tell, but there are certain to be a few twists to the lore along the way. The future of Star Wars is looking bright.