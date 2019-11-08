'How to Train Your Dragon' Trilogy Exhibit Coming to L.A.

The exhibit will be at the Pacific Design Center (PDC) for a two-day run, Saturday Nov. 16 and Sunday, Nov. 17.

The Dragon trilogy, which tells of the evolving bond between a Viking named Hiccup and a lost dragon named Toothless, remains a rare achievement in animation movies. Bucking most other franchises which tend to change filmmakers as they go, DeBlois has remained at the creative helm, giving the three movies a sustained dramatic resonance and richness not often seen in the form. The movies also tracked the growth of its main characters in a way other franchises, in animation or even live-action, tend to shy away from.

The Artistic Journey exhibit debuted in Paris earlier this year and was one of the centerpieces at the 2019 Annecy Film Festival in June. During its month-long installation in Annecy, the exhibit saw over 20,000 visitors.

The exhibit at the PDC will also feature a daily screening accompanied with a Q&A. DeBlois, producers Bradford Lewis and Bonnie Arnold, production designer Pierre-Oliver Vincnet, visual effects supervisor Dave Walvood, head of character animation Simon Otto and composer John Powell will attend the Q&A on Nov. 16. Actors Jay Baruchul (Hiccup) and America Ferrera (Astrid) will join DeBlois, Lewis and Arnold for the post-screening Q&A on Nov. 17.