Could 'Wonder Woman' Spinoff Build to an Amazons vs. Atlanteans Epic?

Both the Pre-Crisis and Post-Crisis versions of the origin of the Amazons and the founding of Themyscira, or Paradise Island, hinged on the sins of Hercules. The most detailed account of the history of the Amazons came in George Perez’s Post-Crisis reboot in Wonder Woman No. 1 (1987). In the DC film universe, the Amazons were created by the Olympian gods to influence the hearts of man and create peace on Earth against the ever-present threat of Ares. But the Amazons were enslaved by men, until Hippolyta and her sister Antiope led a rebellion. In order to protect the Amazons, Zeus fathered a child with Hipplolyta, imbuing her with his power, and created a secret island where the Amazons could thrive away from the threat of man.

This origin story is an almost beat for beat retelling of Perez’s origin of the Amazons, but the film leaves a few aspects present in the comics unexplored. In Perez’s telling, Ares convinces his half-brother Hercules to seduce Hippolyta. This encounter ends with her and the Amazons enslaved by Hercules and his army. The goddess Athena freed the Amazons under the condition that the Amazons not seek revenge against Hercules, and anger Zeus. This led to a split between the Amazons with Antiope leading half the Amazons into war against Hercules, and Hippolyta leading the remainder to Themyscira where they were tasked to guard Doom’s Doorway, a gateway into Hades that housed the gods’ greatest enemies. Because of the failure in their mission of peace, the Amazons of Themyscira essentially became prison guards, while Antiope’s Amazons escaped punishment by the Olympian gods and made their way to Egypt, and placed their belief in new gods, Isis, Mammitu, and Bast, becoming the Amazons of Bana-Mighdall.

Although Antiope (Robin Wright) and Hippolyta (Connie Nielsen) are on good terms, and both are on Themyscira in Wonder Woman, that doesn’t mean that a version of Perez’s story couldn’t fit somewhere in their long history for the purposes of an Amazons spin-off film. Given Wonder Woman’s theme of love and its world-saving power, it would be interesting to see the inverse of that, and how the presence of a man’s lust and greed resulted in a split between the Amazons and an initial failure in their mission. There’s always been an inherent contradiction between the peaceful mission of the Amazons and their seeming warrior’s nature, and the spin-off could be the opportunity to explore that complication through two sisters who take very different paths, but ultimately reunite to create the unified Amazons that Diana (Gal Gadot) is born into.

Hercules could make for an interesting villain for the spin-off, given how often we see him depicted as a hero in media. But perhaps that character is a bit overly familiar, and there is speculation that Marvel’s version of Hercules could play a role in an upcoming MCU project. Given Geoff Johns’ role in the Amazons spin-off, perhaps there’s a way that elements of his story Flashpoint could be incorporated without the time-travel, and Flash aspects. Within Flashpoint there’s a very simple, yet compelling subplot centered on the Amazons being at war with the Atlanteans, with Diana/Wonder Woman and Arthur/Aquaman leading either side. Rather than an alternate reality war between Wonder Woman and Aquaman (Jason Momoa), perhaps a more efficient way to incorporate an aspect of that story is to set the war between the Amazons and the Atlanteans within the canonical past of the DC film universe. In Aquaman (2018), Vulko (Willem Dafoe) tells Arthur how Atlan’s ambition and hunger for power led to Atlantis’ sinking. Atlan could easily be substituted for Hercules within the Amazons’ history, and Atlan’s experiment with the Trident could have been an attempt to create a weapon to defeat the Amazons, leading to the sinking of Atlantis.

There’s a possibility that Jenkins and Johns’ plans for the spin-off could become clearer through Wonder Woman 1984. But in terms of comic book history and speculation, there’s an opportunity with the Amazons spin-off to not just expand one franchise, but two, and establish the historical foundations for the entire DC film universe. As these adaptations move further and further away from established superhero movie formulas, the idea of a historical fantasy-epic born out of the DC's biggest success stories, Wonder Woman and Aquaman, sounds like comic book paradise.