Hugh Jackman Gives 'Deadpool 2' a Reluctant, But Glowing Review

"Damn it. I can't believe I said that," the Wolverine actor quips.

It was not easy for him to say, but Hugh Jackman loved Deadpool 2.

In a video the Wolverine actor posted to social media on Friday, he sent a message to his frenemy, Ryan Reynolds, in which he called the sequal to the 2016 Marvel anti-hero blockbuster "epic."

Struggling (jokingly) to the admit it, Jackman said, "I am going to say this once and then delete it quickly: Deadpool 2 is a work of genius. It is epic... Damn it. I can't believe I said that."

Along with the video, Jackman wrote, "Wait! On second thought ... I do love my @laughingmancoffee (subtle and shameless promo) T so I’ll leave it. See how I did that @vancityreynolds ? @deadpoolmovie #May18."

In the video, Jackman is wearing a shirt for Laughing Man Coffee Company, which he launched in 2011. There has been speculation that Jackman might appear in Deadpool 2, but the actor has denied the rumors.

Jackman and Reynolds have been pals who bust each other's chops since they played their respective Marvel characters together in 2009's X-Men Origins: Wolverine.

Deadpool 2 opens May 18.