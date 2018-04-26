'Deadpool' Enters CinemaCon With Fox-Disney Merger Zinger

Deadpool brought some R-rated humor to CinemaCon on Thursday.

20th Century Fox kicked off its presentation with a chorus line of dancers, followed by Deadpool 2 star Ryan Reynolds appearing in character in a video message to apologize for not being there.

The video included Fox distribution chief Chris Aronson emerging from under some covers and wearing an outfit from a stunt he performed for The Greatest Showman last year. Greatest Showman (and Logan) star Hugh Jackman, who danced with Aronson last year, appeared in the video, and Reynolds told the marketing chief he was late for his CinemaCon speech.

"I'm totally fucked," Aronson said.

Reynolds remarked, "looks like Comcast really dodged a bullet," a reference to Comcast previously flirting with an acquisition of Fox. Aronson — disheveled and missing shoe — finally leaves with Deadpool and Jackman.

The video ended with a tiny nod to Disney's pending acquisition of Fox. Mickey Mouse's dog Pluto can be seen in the background, getting a big laugh from the CinemaCon crowd. Reynolds has previously joked about the merger, including tweeting a picture of Deadpool getting kicked out of a Disney park.

Deadpool 2 opens May 18.