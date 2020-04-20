HEAT VISION

Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds Call Truce for Charity

by Ryan Parker
On Monday, the Marvel stars called a day off from busting each other’s chops as part of the All In Challenge.
Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman   |   Michael Loccisano/Getty Images; JB Lacroix/Getty Images
On Monday, the Marvel stars called a day off from busting each other’s chops as part of the All In Challenge.

Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds are going to try to get along for 24 hours — but neither seems too confident they can pull it off.

The duo are (jokingly) enemies who have clashed since working together on 2009’s X-Men Origins: Wolverine. That film marked Reynolds' first appearance as Wade Wilson/Deadpool, but it's the version he’d like to forget.

Heat Vision breakdown

On Monday, the Marvel stars called a day off from busting each other’s chops as part of the All In Challenge.

The All In Challenge — started by Fanatics founder Michael Rubin — has stars auction experiences to raise funds to feed the elderly, children and front-line workers amid the novel coronavirus pandemic. Once a star accepts, they then challenge another star to join the cause.

Trying not to get frustrated with each other, the two said in a video they will work a lemonade stand together for the child of the randomly chosen bidder.

Jackman nominated NFL star Drew Brees,  Mariska Hargitay and Peter Hermann. Reynolds nominated well-known retired astronaut Chris Hadfield and soccer star Ashley Lawrence. 

Watch their video below. 

 

HEAT VISION LATEST NEWS
View All
  1. 'The Batman' Moves Back Amid Warner Bros. Date Shuffle
    by Pamela McClintock, Aaron Couch
  2. The History Behind DC's Comic Book Distribution Changes
    by Graeme McMillan
View All
  1. by Brian Davids
  2. by Borys Kit
  3. by Phil Pirrello
  4. by Richard Newby
  5. by Trilby Beresford
LATEST NEWS
1.
Discovery Channel to Launch Virtual Late-Night Talk Show With Josh Gates (Exclusive)
by Kimberly Nordyke
2.
Spyglass Names Peter Oillataguerre President of Production
by Borys Kit
3.
Brad Pitt Visits John Krasinski's 'Some Good News' as Weatherman
by Ryan Parker
4.
John Oliver Praises Wendy Williams' Show: "An Oasis of Truth in a World Full of Lies"
by Kimberly Nordyke
5.
Nick Cordero's Wife Opens Up About Husband's Leg Amputation: "We Had to Choose Life"
by Katherine Schaffstall