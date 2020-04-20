Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds Call Truce for Charity

On Monday, the Marvel stars called a day off from busting each other’s chops as part of the All In Challenge.

The All In Challenge — started by Fanatics founder Michael Rubin — has stars auction experiences to raise funds to feed the elderly, children and front-line workers amid the novel coronavirus pandemic. Once a star accepts, they then challenge another star to join the cause.

Trying not to get frustrated with each other, the two said in a video they will work a lemonade stand together for the child of the randomly chosen bidder.

Jackman nominated NFL star Drew Brees, Mariska Hargitay and Peter Hermann. Reynolds nominated well-known retired astronaut Chris Hadfield and soccer star Ashley Lawrence.

Watch their video below.