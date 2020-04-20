Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds Call Truce for Charity
Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds are going to try to get along for 24 hours — but neither seems too confident they can pull it off.
The duo are (jokingly) enemies who have clashed since working together on 2009’s X-Men Origins: Wolverine. That film marked Reynolds' first appearance as Wade Wilson/Deadpool, but it's the version he’d like to forget.
On Monday, the Marvel stars called a day off from busting each other’s chops as part of the All In Challenge.
The All In Challenge — started by Fanatics founder Michael Rubin — has stars auction experiences to raise funds to feed the elderly, children and front-line workers amid the novel coronavirus pandemic. Once a star accepts, they then challenge another star to join the cause.
Trying not to get frustrated with each other, the two said in a video they will work a lemonade stand together for the child of the randomly chosen bidder.
Watch their video below.
So, I’ve agreed to trust that Ryan can hold his tongue for one day. A (very) temporary cease-fire for the @allinchallenge. I nominate @drewbrees and @Mariska & @PeterHermann. And to be assured we’re even, I also nominate @VancityReynolds. https://t.co/B4dU8MVDtb pic.twitter.com/JK5sJ0BkKm— Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) April 20, 2020
