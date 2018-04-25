Hugh Jackman, Zoe Saldana, Zach Galifianakis Starring in Animated Film From Laika

Hugh Jackman, Zoe Saldana and Zach Galifianakis will star in the new animated movie from Laika, the animation house behind stop-motion Kubo and the Two Strings and Coraline.

Laika is partnering with Megan Ellison's Annapurna Pictures for the movie, which is simply being titled Film Five at this stage (it is Laika’s fifth movie). Annapurna will distribute the movie in the U.S.

Chris Butler, who directed Laika’s ParaNorman, is directing Film Five, whose plot is being kept under wraps but is being described as a globe-trotting comedy-adventure “bursting with humor, heart, and a profound message of acceptance and finding one's place.”

Observers had some doubt about future Laika projects when the company founder president and CEO Travis Knight stepped away to direct a live-action Transformers spin-off movie, Bumblebee, for Paramount. But the reveal of the new movie clears those doubts away.

"Our next film represents an evolutionary shift for Laika," said Knight. "It's an exciting bridge to our future. Director Chris Butler and the wizards at Laika have crafted a moving work of art, layered with wit and imagination and soul. Plus it's really, really funny. It's a privilege to partner with Megan and her exceptional team at Annapurna to bring this beautiful original story to the world."