Humanoids Hires Matthieu Coppet as Group Chief Operating Officer

Coppet will report directly to CEO Fabrice Giger. He previously worked at UBS and Legendary Entertainment.

“After his tenure at UBS, Matthieu became instrumental in the development of Legendary Entertainment,” Giger said in a statement about the new hire. “His knowledge and experience in creating growth strategies across media and interactive channels will be key assets in supporting the diverse visions of our writers and artists as they get the media life they deserve.”

“I am thrilled to join the company as it is uniquely positioned with its evergreen premium IP to expand into film, television, video games, and digital new media,” Coppet added. “New investments into those core segments will speed up the emergence of an integrated media company, creating value for both our talents and shareholders. Humanoids’ vast library includes thousands of characters — and counting. Now we’ll be introducing these iconic stories to a wider audience than ever before!”

Coppet’s hiring follows the February announcement that Mark Waid would become publisher, promoted from his previous director of creative development title. A month later, Simon & Schuster began distributing the company’s titles in bookstores in North America.

In April, Humanoids announced an aggressive publishing schedule for the remainder of the year, rescheduling titles as a result of COVID-19 closures within the comics industry.