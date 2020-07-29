Humanoids Hires Matthieu Coppet as Group Chief Operating Officer
Humanoids, the publisher behind famed European comics anthology Metal Hurlant, continues to build its presence in the North American market with the appointment of Matthieu Coppet as group chief operating officer, The Hollywood Reporter can reveal.
In the position, newly created at the company specifically for Coppet, he will be supervising operations in the Los Angeles, Paris and Tokyo offices, including the launch of new business lines and exploring adaptation and franchise possibilities for existing content across media. Humanoids recently secured a multimillion-dollar development fund with a strategic partner for the production of film & television content based on Humanoids’ vast IP catalog.
Heat Vision breakdown
Coppet will report directly to CEO Fabrice Giger. He previously worked at UBS and Legendary Entertainment.
“After his tenure at UBS, Matthieu became instrumental in the development of Legendary Entertainment,” Giger said in a statement about the new hire. “His knowledge and experience in creating growth strategies across media and interactive channels will be key assets in supporting the diverse visions of our writers and artists as they get the media life they deserve.”
“I am thrilled to join the company as it is uniquely positioned with its evergreen premium IP to expand into film, television, video games, and digital new media,” Coppet added. “New investments into those core segments will speed up the emergence of an integrated media company, creating value for both our talents and shareholders. Humanoids’ vast library includes thousands of characters — and counting. Now we’ll be introducing these iconic stories to a wider audience than ever before!”
Coppet’s hiring follows the February announcement that Mark Waid would become publisher, promoted from his previous director of creative development title. A month later, Simon & Schuster began distributing the company’s titles in bookstores in North America.
In April, Humanoids announced an aggressive publishing schedule for the remainder of the year, rescheduling titles as a result of COVID-19 closures within the comics industry.
by Trilby Beresford
by Carolyn Giardina , Aaron Couch
by Graeme McMillan
by Graeme McMillan
