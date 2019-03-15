Ike Barinholtz Joins Damon Lindelof's Politically Charged Thriller 'The Hunt'

Blumhouse's The Hunt has found one of its stars.

Ike Barinholtz has joined the politically charged action-thriller from screenwriters Damon Lindelof and Nick Cuse.

Emma Roberts, Justin Hartley and Glenn Howerton are already on board the project, whose logline for the film is being kept under wraps. Insiders say, however it has a subversive script that takes its cues from the current political climate in America, elevating the current conflict between right and left wings to a violent level.

Craig Zobel, who worked with Lindelof and Cuse on HBO's The Leftovers, is directing The Hunt.

The production, which is about to begin, will have a tight turnaround as Universal has dated it for an Oct. 18 opening.

Barinholtz came up as a castmember on MadTV, went on to be a series regular on The Mindy Project. On the big screen, he made his directorial debut last year with The Oath, in which he starred opposite Tiffany Haddish. He's also known for his work in Suicide Squad, Neighbors, and last year's Blockers.

Blumhouse's Jason Blum will produce, alongside Lindelof for his White Rabbit shingle. Cuse and Zobel will executive produce. Universal’s Erik Baiers, Jay Polidoro and Mika Pryce will oversee for the studio.