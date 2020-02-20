HEAT VISION

'The Hunt' Tracking for $10M Opening After Landing 11th-Hour Release

by Pamela McClintock
The satire will now open in mid-March after being pulled from the fall 2019 calendar in the wake of a trio of mass shootings across the country.
'The Hunt'   |   Universal
The satire will now open in mid-March after being pulled from the fall 2019 calendar in the wake of a trio of mass shootings across the country.

Usually a Hollywood studio has months to market a film in hopes of igniting awareness and interest among consumers.

That's not the case with The Hunt, the violence-themed film that was pulled abruptly from release last fall following a trio of mass shootings. Directed by Craig Zobel, the satirical thriller depicts "elites" kidnapping and then hunting "deplorables."

Heat Vision breakdown

On Feb. 11, Universal announced a new release date of March 13, meaning the studio has a shortened window of four weeks to sell the R-rated pic, produced by Jason Blum.

On Tuesday, early tracking suggested The Hunt will open in the $9 million to $12 million range, with industry leader NRG putting the figure at $10 million, according to those with access to the surveys. Tracking in this case is complicated by the fact that surveys are generally conducted over many weeks; in the case of The Hunt, the new trailer and release date were only announced a week ago.

From a script by Damon Lindelof, The Hunt casts Hilary Swank as the ringleader of a gang of wealthy snobs who try to wipe out a group of assorted individuals who have posted right-wing views online. Though the "elites" supply their prey with guns, the playing field is not level. But one woman, played by Betty Gilpin, turns the tables on the killers.

The other film opening over the March 13-15 weekend is Sony's comic book adaptation Bloodshot, starring Vin Diesel. NRG shows Bloodshot launching ahead of The Hunt with a $12 million domestic debut, although Sony is being more conservative in suggesting $10 million.

Bloodshot is rated PG-13, while The Hunt carries a hard R rating.

 

HEAT VISION LATEST NEWS
View All
  1. 'Mandalorian': Animatronic Baby Yoda Figure to Hit Toy Shelves
    by Ryan Parker
  2. 'The Union' Introduces New Superteam to Marvel's Comic Book Universe This May
    by Graeme McMillan
View All
  1. by Ryan Parker
  2. by Graeme McMillan
  3. by Borys Kit
  4. by Graeme McMillan
  5. by Aaron Couch
LATEST NEWS
1.
Trump Ally Roger Stone Sentenced to 40 Months in Prison
by the Associated Press
2.
Danai Gurira Inks ABC Studios Overall Deal
by Lesley Goldberg
3.
CAA Invests in New UK Distribution Arm for Danny Perkins' Elysian Film Group
by Etan Vlessing
4.
'The Hunt' Tracking for $10M Opening After Landing 11th-Hour Release
by Pamela McClintock
5.
YouTube TV to Distribute HBO Max in Expanded WarnerMedia Carriage Deal
by Natalie Jarvey