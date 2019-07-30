Betty Gilpin Fights for Her Life Against Hilary Swank in 'The Hunt' Trailer
Universal Pictures released the first trailer for The Hunt on Tuesday.
The action horror film follows 12 strangers who wake up in a clearing with no knowledge of where they are or how they got there. Inspired by a dark internet conspiracy theory, a bunch of globalist elites gather for the first time at a remote Manor House to hunt humans for sport. The elites’ master plan is soon derailed because one of the hunted, Crystal (Betty Gilpin), knows the hunters’ game better than they do. She turns the tables on the killers and picks them off one by one as she makes her way toward the group's mysterious leader (Hilary Swank).
This Week In Heat Vision breakdown
Emma Roberts, Justin Hartley, Glenn Howerton, Ike Barinholtz, Amy Madigan and Ethan Suplee also star in the film, which was directed by Craig Zobel. Jason Blum and Damon Lindelof produced the film, while Lindelof cowrote the screenplay with Nick Cuse.
The trailer opens with Crystal asking convenience store employees what state they are in. When one employee informs her that they are in Arkansas, Crystal grabs a rifle and shoots the two workers.
After she walks out of the store, she pulls a license plate off of a car that shows they are not in Arkansas.
The trailer then cuts to Swank's character in a business meeting. "We pay for everything, so this country belongs to us," she says as snapshots of her privileged life play. When a man in the meeting says their business is "hunting human beings for sport," Swank replies, "They're not human beings."
Clips of the 12 hunted individuals waking up in the clearing then play. They soon learn that they were selected to be hunted by the globalist elites, though they are determined to escape. "So it's true," says Crystal. "We're being hunted."
A montage shows the 12 victims doing everything in their power to survive. Crystal takes on a leadership role and kills off every hunter until she makes her way to Swank's character, the ringleader of the elites.
"Of all the people you kidnapped, of all the people you kill, you picked the wrong game," says Crystal in a voiceover as clips show the characters violently under attack.
The trailer concludes as Crystal approaches Swank's character. "Lady, you're crazy," Crystal says before she violently attacks.
The Hunt is in theaters Sept. 27. Watch the full trailer below.
