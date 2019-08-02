"I Wasn't Bluffing": M. Night Shyamalan Recalls 'Sixth Sense' Pitch and Frenzy That Followed

When selling his Sixth Sense script, the director had called his agents on a Friday and told them, "'I have to be attached as director and we’re going to have a $1 million minimum bid to rid it. If they want to read it, they have to know that this is going to start at $1 million.'" He adds of his line-drawn-in-the-sand moment, "I was 25 when I wrote it. I felt sometimes when you are writing something that no one’s asked you to write, you have to decide its worth and decide how it’s going to be in a kind of very specific way."

Shyamalan’s agents called the studios and told them of his demands. "I said to my agent at the time, 'It’s fine if no one wants to pay that money for it. We’re not making it. If they don’t want to make it, I will shelve it. You have to not be bluffing when you say stuff like that. I wasn’t bluffing. I’ll do other things, but I won’t make the movie.'"

Of course, The Sixth Sense was never shelved and wound up becoming a summer smash upon its August 6, 1999 bow stateside. Twenty years after its run in theaters, The Hollywood Reporter spoke with Shyamalan, actors Haley Joel Osment, Donnie Wahlberg and Olivia Williams about the making of the film, its legacy and why the title became such a surprise hit.

Offers started arriving days after Shyamalan’s pitch, with multiple studios outbidding each other for the script. "I went over to a studio and then there was another call and they said, 'Someone else just bid, you go drive over to another studio,'" he notes. "I remember it ended with Disney hearing that another company was going to come in with a big offer. So, they called immediately and said, 'we want to close it, right now.'"

Disney's now defunct genre label Hollywood Pictures snapped up the film in September 1997 in a $2.2 million to $3 million deal, beating out rivals such as Columbia Pictures, DreamWorks and New Line Cinema, THR reported at the time. Willis was cast to star in December of that year, with the logline noting that the actor "would play a psychotherapist assigned to help a troubled juvenile, only to find his life turned upside-down when the boy shoots him." Haley Joel Osment was cast in August 1998. (His character was described as, "a troubled boy who appears to have paranormal powers.")

"When he first came and auditioned, there was something magical about his audition," Shyamalan says of Osment. "When I left the room, I told the casting director, 'I don't know if I want to make the movie, if it’s not with that kid.'" Especially after the actor uttered the film’s iconic line, "I see dead people."

Shyamalan had initially been reluctant to cast Osment off the video auditions, because he was "this really sweet cherub, kind of beautiful, blonde boy," recalls the filmmaker. "I saw this part as this brooding, darker child, enigmatic child. So, I was resistant to him when he came in. But he nailed it with the vulnerability and the need, I guess that’s the best way to describe it. He was able to go convey a need as a human being in a way that was amazing to see. He did that through the entire process."

The film revolved around a sensitive young boy Cole (Osment) who claims to see dead people and the caring child psychologist Malcolm Crowe (Bruce Willis) who tries to help him. Crowe had been shot by a former patient, Vincent (Donnie Wahlberg), who said that Malcolm had failed him. Because Vincent, who died by suicide, also said he saw dead people, Malcolm is determined to make sure the same fate doesn’t await Cole. Toni Collette played Cole’s single mom and Olivia Williams was Malcolm’s wife Anna.

Osment remembers that the crew had the luxury of rehearsal time before filming. "We were all in Philadelphia two or three weeks before we started shooting," he says, via e-mail. "We had a lot of time to get to know each other and have extensive rehearsals. Bruce and I would get together with Night and then Toni and I would meet with him. Olivia and Bruce would have rehearsals. It was so important to have this foundation of rehearsals and familiarity with all of us and to reinforce all these specific relationships between the characters before any cameras had started."

Whenever possible, Shyamalan shot the film in sequence, which made the complicated emotional journey of the film much easier for Osment. Cinematographer Tak Fujimoto (Silence of the Lambs) lensed the film, and James Newton Howard contributed the evocative score. “When you have actual memories of going through earlier scenes in the story, it really helps build the reality of the world over the course of the film,” Osment notes.

Because Anna is part of the plot twist, Williams couldn’t give anything away in her scenes with Willis that he was, yes, actually dead. “I think he is very present to her in those scenes,” Williams remembers, adding that she “literally had to rely on feedback” from Shyamalan. “But my belief is that the only way to play it was to play it as a scene with him in it. The main thing was not to let my subtext show — not to play that he was dead, but to play as if he was there. "

Shyamalan says now that it was Wahlberg, known for being a member of New Kids on the Block and the star of CBS Blue Bloods, that "really set a bar for us in a wonderful way of unexpectedness and standard of verisimilitude that really permeated the whole production. We went from 'Hey, this is a fun movie' to 'people are really taking this seriously.'"

Wahlberg recalls that he started method acting to the max, losing 43 pounds in five weeks to play the tortured Vincent. "I remember Night saying, 'This scene really has to kickstart the movie,'" Wahlberg explains. "I tried not to think about that burden and that responsibility and just try to honor the script and stay in tune with what I needed to play this part. I thought if I was in that room standing across from Bruce Willis and Olivia Williams and haven’t suffered and really gone through some really dramatic situations before I do this scene, how am I going to bare my clothes, never mind bare my soul? So that’s just where I went."

In fact, after the first table read, Wahlberg decided he play the scene totally nude. "I pitched it to Bruce, and he was like, 'That’s amazing, let’s tell Night.' I told Night and he was like, 'Okay, great.' I immediately began the process of starving myself."

He moved to New York and stayed at a friend’s apartment, "but with no money, no credit cards. I would fast for a couple of days at a time and then just eat vegetables, chew gum all day and then walk the streets. When I got to Philadelphia, I slept in the park one night and was going through this really crazy process." Yet when Wahlberg arrived for his wardrobe fitting, he was told because they wanted the film to be a PG-13, he couldn’t go the full Monty. "They showed me some of the clothes and I really begged can I at least compromise and be in tighty-whities."

Wahlberg remembers being called to the set for one more take. "I walked onto the set and the crew was there and they parted like the seas. The center of them was Bruce Willis standing on an apple box. He just made this speech, talking about the efforts I went through and the sacrifice I made for his film. I was just blown away."

Disney made the right bet on Shaymalan. The Sixth Sense was the second biggest moneymaker of 1999, earning $672.8 million worldwide. (It was topped only by George Lucas’ Star Wars: Episode 1 — The Phantom Menace with $1.03 billion.) In its opening weekend, it managed to top the other surprise hit of the summer season, horror breakout The Blair Witch Project, to score the then-biggest August opening ever, $25.8 million. The film managed to bring in a "50-50 male-female audience, 66% were couples, and 73% were between 18-49 years of age," THR noted in its August 9, 1999 box office report.

Sixth Sense producer Roger Birnbaum elaborated on the calculation for the film’s rating weeks after the film’s opening. "When we first read the script, it’s probably safe to say [producer Gary Barber and I] felt this was more of an adult film," Birnbaum told THR for an August 20,1999 column. "When we saw it completed, we had a feeling this movie might possibly play younger. When we got a PG-13 rating, we were very glad, but still we were not sure whether the movie was going to be a movie that younger audiences wanted to see."

Birnbaum added at the time, "It wasn’t [clear] until the Disney marketing team [under president Chris Pula] put together the materials. The trailer got into the marketplace and, lo and behold, we got a lot of positive reaction from all four demographic groups [younger and older males and younger and older females]. We realized that because we had a PG-13 rating we [would] be able to capitalize on their interest. If it had an R rating, I don’t think we would have been the success that we are today."

Of course, what may have truly set The Sixth Sense apart from most horror films and drove word of mouth to theaters is the twist ending that even O. Henry may have had a hard time figuring out. Osment recalls that the enormous cultural impact of "I see dead people" took everyone by surprise. "Even when we were shooting that scene, nobody was pointing to that line or singling it out for special attention," he recalls. "I don’t even think it really gathered momentum until the film had been out for a while and the advertising started pivoting to including it on the posters and commercials and the like."

Scott Essman, a writer/producer who specializes in horror and sci-fi, notes, "People who saw it and then really liked it, went back and saw it again because they couldn’t believe how fooled they were the first time they saw it. It totally takes the rug out from under you in that you’re thinking it is a story about one character and the movie is really about this other character."

The film capitalized on its summer box office success with six Oscars nominations at the 72nd Academy Awards including best film, director, screenplay and supporting actor for Haley Joel Osment, and supporting actress for Toni Collette. While he failed to get an Oscar nomination, Willis anchors the film. Though the actor came to fame in the 1980s as the wise-cracking private detective on ABC’s Moonlighting, he became a star for his wise-cracking action roles in titles like Die Hard. (Sixth Sense also brought the star his second-best opening weekend at the time, behind only Armageddon, which opened to $36 million in 1998.)

Shyamalan, who has since worked with Willis in 2000’s Unbreakable, 2017’s Split and this year’s Glass, felt he could carry off the role. "Bruce is from New Jersey. I’m from Philadelphia. It always felt like the hometown boy kind of connection. When I was a kid, I watched his movies and wanted to make something with him. For me, when you see Die Hard, obviously, there’s so many things — the physicality and stuff — but it’s the pathos of his relationship with his wife, his ability to convey that which for me is the emotional underpinning of why that action movie transcends. I basically put him in another love story."

The Sixth Sense, Shyamalan adds, "was a wonderful opportunity for me to bring that out of him. He was so excited about doing that. He’s the guy who didn’t have the gun. When Donnie’s character shows up in the beginning, he doesn’t know what to do. He loved playing somebody who didn’t know what to do. I think that just kind of launched us into a more vulnerable, complicated version of Bruce that’s so lovely."