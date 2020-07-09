Ian McKellen Once Advised Patrick Stewart Against 'Star Trek' Role: "He’s Long Forgiven Me"

McKellen added: "How he got that job is a prime example of how luck can be a lady and it will be a riveting chapter in the memoir he must write. He has so much to tell."

Stewart's critically acclaimed portrayal of Picard in Star Trek: The Next Generation was his breakthrough role on U.S. television and he went to become a firm fan favorite. He played the character for seven seasons and reprised the role with great success in four spin-off movies. Stewart is currently playing Picard in the CBS All Access show Star Trek: Picard that debuted this year to rave reviews and already has orders for a second and third season.

As well as reflections from McKellen, the Guardian tribute includes contributions from the likes of William Shatner, David Tennant, Billy Cudrup, Alison Pill and Brian Blessed.

Shatner, who worked with Stewart in the 1994 film Star Trek Generations, said, "He’s a love and he is an intellectual in an athlete’s body. We had a long horse scene to do together once, and I recommended him wearing women’s silk stockings to avoid chafing and he nodded his head as a thank you. When he came out of his dressing room, he was wearing the lace stockings outside of his costume. “No, no, Patrick, underneath your costume!” We laughed, as we ordinarily did. I didn’t know he was so old."